Popular Australian singer Sia revealed during a podcast that she is autistic and is now on ‘the path of recovery’

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Listen to this article 'Cheap Thrills' singer Sia reveals autism spectrum diagnosis two years after 'Music' film backlash x 00:00

Two years after her film 'Music' courted controversy for misrepresenting people with autism, singer-songwriter Sia has revealed that she is "on the spectrum" and in "recovery mode".

The Australian musician was called out for casting a neurotypical actor -- her frequent collaborator Maddie Ziegler -- as a nonverbal autistic teenage girl in her feature directorial debut 'Music' in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a recent episode of 'Rob Has a Podcast', Sia said she has been able to become herself only in the last two years.

"I'm on the spectrum and I'm in recovery and whatever... For 45 years, I was like, 'I've got to go put my human suit on'. And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself," the 'Chandelier' hitmaker said.

She also said no one can "love you when you're filled with secrets and living in shame."

"And then we finally sit in a room full of strangers and tell them our deepest, darkest, most shameful secrets, and everybody laughs along with us, and we don't feel like pieces of trash for the first time in our lives, and we feel seen for the first time in our lives for who we actually are, and then we can start going out into the world and just operating as humans and human beings with hearts and not pretending to be anything," she added.

'Music' followed a newly sober woman named Zu, played by Kate Hudson, who becomes the guardian of her half-sister Music (Ziegler), a teenage girl on the autism spectrum.

Also Read: Bruce Springsteen falls on stage in Amsterdam during world tour

At the time of the controversy, Sia had hit back at critics, saying the story was inspired by her "neuro atypical friend" who "found it too stressful being non verbal, and I made this movie with nothing but love for him and his mother".

She later offered an apology, adding the scenes in question in "Music" would be removed from future screenings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever