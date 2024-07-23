Chris Brown sued for $50 million over alleged backstage assault of 4 Texas concertgoers

Breaking News
Singer-songwriter Chris Brown has been slapped with a legal action for his alleged misdemeanour

Singer-songwriter Chris Brown has been slapped with a legal action for his alleged misdemeanour. He has been sued for $50 million in connection with an incident that took place backstage at one of his concerts, reports Variety.


Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush and Da Marcus Powell filed the suit in Harris County, Texas, on Tuesday against Brown as well as his tour promoter Live Nation, Sinko Ceej, Hood Boss and Yella Beezy.



In addition to the payment, the four plaintiffs are asking for a temporary restraining order against all defendants. According to the complaint, which was first reported by TMZ and accessed by Variety, Brown and his crew severely beat the plaintiffs following the singer's performance as part of his 11:11 Tour at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.


As per Variety, the four men were invited backstage to meet Brown, who showed up 30 minutes later than anticipated.

Before leaving, Bush approached Brown to congratulate him on the show, prompting a member of the singer's entourage to remind Brown that the two previously had issues. Brown allegedly said, "Oh yeah, we were. What's up, n****? I don't forget shit."

The suit states that Brown and seven to 10 members of his entourage proceeded to assault Bush and punch him in the chest, and claims that Hood Boss picked up a chair and threw it at Bush's head.

