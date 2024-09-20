Breaking News
Chris Hemsworth lauds Transformers director Josh Cooley: 'He never lost sight of heart of story'

Updated on: 20 September,2024 09:06 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
‘Transformers One’ delves into the deep bond between Orion Pax and D-16, shedding light on the events that ultimately led to their epic clash. Chris Hemsworth has voiced for Optimus Prime

Chris Hemsworth. Pic/AFP

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, who has voiced the character of Optimus Prime in the animated film ‘Transformers One’, has lauded director Josh Cooley, and has said that the latter’s optimism, passion for the Transformers universe is contagious. 


‘Transformers One’ delves into the deep bond between Orion Pax and D-16, shedding light on the events that ultimately led to their epic clash.



Chris Hemsworth said, “Cooley’s unfettered optimism, passion and enthusiasm for this world was contagious, and the amount of knowledge he accumulated in his research was indispensable. The visuals are stunning and action-packed. The colours, the tones, the details all feel fresh and unique. Such complexity was put into designing the fight scenes and developing a distinctive style for each character”.


He further mentioned, “It all adds up to a movie that is exciting, fun and wildly entertaining. But Cooley never lost sight of the heart of the story. The point of the story in the director’s eyes always remains two individuals and their parallel journeys of self-discovery. At times it’s a hilarious bromance about two best friends — who end up trying to kill each other. But up until that point, there is a lot of fun to be had”.

The film also stars the voice cast led by Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, and Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

Unlike the live-action Transformers movies, ‘Transformers One’ presents a fresh narrative, revealing the character’s transformative journey. The film delves into the deep bond between Orion Pax and D-16, shedding light on the events that ultimately led to their epic clash.

Paramount Pictures is set to release ‘Transformers One’ in India on September 20 in English &amp; Hindi in 2D, 3D, 4D &amp; IMAX (3D) formats.

