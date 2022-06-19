Breaking News
Chris Rock, Dwayne Johnson turn down offer to host Emmy awards 2022

Updated on: 19 June,2022 11:22 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Both Rock and Johnson have ties to NBC, which is the network airing the Emmys this year. Rock's comedy career began on 'Saturday Night Live', and Johnson is the executive producer of a comedy series inspired by his own life, 'Young Rock'

Chris Rock and Dwayne Johnson. Pics/AFP


Chris Rock and Dwayne Johnson had been approached to host this year's Emmy Awards; however, the duo likely won't be taking the stage for TV's biggest night, according to a report.

According to Fox News, both of them were asked to host the 2022 Emmy Awards, and Rock reportedly turned down the offer, while Deadline reports it's also unlikely Johnson will take on the role.




Both Rock and Johnson have ties to NBC, which is the network airing the Emmys this year. Rock's comedy career began on 'Saturday Night Live', and Johnson is the executive producer of a comedy series inspired by his own life, 'Young Rock'.


