Cillian Murphy adds one more award to his kitty, deets inside

In Christopher Nolan's film, he portrayed the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the US physicist who masterminded the atomic bomb.

It's raining awards for Cillian Murphy for his outstanding performance in 'Oppenheimer'. After winning big at BAFTA and Oscars 2024, Cillian has now bagged Best Actor award at the 21st Irish Film and TV Academy Awards, Variety reported.

During his acceptance speech, he said, "God, I'm still so brutal at this...But being in this room is so special -- being at home, with people that I love and admire amongst my fellow nominees and some of my favorite people...It feels lovely being home with so many friends and colleagues."

The awards ceremony, held at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre and hosted by Baz Ashmawy, celebrated excellence in Irish cinema and television honouring established talents and emerging stars alike. In Christopher Nolan's film, he portrayed the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the US physicist who masterminded the atomic bomb. Speaking of his upcoming projects, he is all set to reprise his role of Tommy Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' film.

Conversing with Birmingham World at the premiere of his new BBC drama 'The Town', 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight recently confirmed that Cillian Murphy will be reprising his beloved role in the upcoming film version of the British crime drama, as per Variety.

"He definitely is returning for it. We're shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth," Knight confirmed.'Peaky Blinders' originally premiered on BBC Two overseas (its final two seasons moved to BBC One), but after the show arrived on Netflix its popularity exploded. The series finale aired in April 2022.

He will also star in and produce 'Blood Runs Coal', an adaptation of the non-fiction book. Universal has acquired the rights to the book. The project is based on the 2020 book Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America.

