Coachella 2024: Nelly Furtado falls while performing her set, says she 'literally left it all on stage..including blood'

The 2024 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which began on April 12, caused major excitement. From Lana Del Rey's first performance at the festival in Indio, California, since her debut in 2014 to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's appearance, the event promises content for years to come. In a recent update, there are visuals of Nelly Furtado falling during her performance.

On April 14, footage of Nelly Furtado falling during her performance started circulating widely. The pop star was seen enjoying herself and dancing while singing when suddenly she lost her balance and stumbled. However, she quickly regained her composure and continued like a champ!

Following her performance, Nelly uploaded a video showing her bleeding thumb, captioning it, "Literally left it all on the stage...including my blood."

Nelly Furtado falling at Coachella but not missing a verse. A performer 👏 pic.twitter.com/zu1eyxipVf — T E O // europapi 🇮🇹 (@BejbaLasagna) April 14, 2024

What happened at Coachella 2024

Pop sensation Justin Bieber and actor-rapper Jaden Smith engaged in a fun banter at Coachella 2024 backstage. A video of the two has surfaced on social media where Jaden is seen holding Justin from behind, and the ‘Baby’ singer process to give a peck on his cheek. The two wore quirky casual outfits for the event, evidently keeping their fashion foot forward. Watch the clip below.

For those unversed, Justin and Jaden collaborated on the song ‘Never Say Never’ which was the theme of the latter's 2010 film ‘The Karate Kid’ alongside Jackie Chan.

Jaden Smith, the son of actors Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith earlier said in a statement that he is looking forward to the festival as he likes to surround himself with nature. "I just love the desert. I love Coachella. I love being out there and watching the sunset, swimming in the ocean, climbing a tree, climbing a mountain,” Smith told people.com.

He shared, “These things really force me to not be on my phone or looking at certain things or caring about what's going on in the world all the time. Those little moments where I can just tap out really give me a refresh so that when I tap back in, I can tap in with a full reserve and be ready to handle certain things."

Coachella returned with its new addition on the weekend. Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator, and No Doubt will headline the festival. Pluma, Blur, J Balvin, Ice Spice, Sublime, Lil Uzi Vert, Grimes, Victoria Monet, Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Justice, Deftones and Lil Yachty will also perform.