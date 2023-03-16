Justin Bieber opens up about his battle with partial facial paralysis

Earlier this year, Justin Bieber revealed he was experiencing facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome and has shared an update on his recovery

'Let Me Love You' hitmaker Justin Bieber has shared an update on his recovery after announcing that he was experiencing facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome last year.



The singer, 29, shared in June last year that he had the condition - which is understood to affect facial nerves - and told fans that he had "full paralysis" on one side of his face, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.



Since the announcement, Justin has performed on some occasions but cancelled a number of tour dates last year and has recently cancelled the remainder of his tour. He now appears to have provided fans with an update on his recovery from the condition -- which he had previously said had left him unable to smile on one side of his face.



Justin took to his Instagram Story recently and shared a video of himself. It showed the performer sitting in a hoodie alongside the caption: "Wait for it..."





'Mirror.co.uk' further states that the Grammy Award winner seems to smile from ear-to-ear at the end of the recently uploaded clip, suggesting that he has regained mobility in his face. The video -- which was shared with his fans on the platform -- had featured the song 'Ice T' by singer-songwriter Tems.



Justin announced that he had Ramsay Hunt syndrome last year. He had shared a video on the platform in which he had appeared unable to move one side of his face.

In January 2023, Justin Bieber made headlines when he sold his music publishing rights and recording catalogue shares, which covered all his music up until the end of 2021. The sale, which was worth over 200 million dollars, was completed with the Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Fund.

Despite being offered a headlining slot at Coachella 2023, Bieber decided to decline the opportunity to focus on his highly-anticipated seventh studio album. However, he did make a surprise appearance at the 2023 Rolling Loud festival, where he joined Don Toliver on stage to perform their collaborative hit ‘Private Landing’, which is featured on Toliver's third studio album Love Sick.

