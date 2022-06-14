Breaking News
Three BA.4, one BA.5 cases confirmed in Mumbai
Only 24 per cent of 12-15 age group vaccinated in Thane: Civic data
Thane police website hacked, hackers post message demanding apology to Muslims
Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest by Bengaluru cops over alleged consumption of drugs
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today
ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for 2nd consecutive day in National Herald money-laundering case
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Watch video Justin Bieber shares details about Ramsay Hunt syndrome postpones NYC tour following diagnosis

Watch video: Justin Bieber shares details about Ramsay Hunt syndrome; postpones NYC tour following diagnosis

Updated on: 14 June,2022 11:12 AM IST  |  Washington
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

This medical outbreak isn't the first time Bieber's ongoing world tour has been postponed. In February, his scheduled performance at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington was cancelled due to the COVID19 outbreak in his ensemble

Watch video: Justin Bieber shares details about Ramsay Hunt syndrome; postpones NYC tour following diagnosis

Justin Bieber. Pic/AFP


After being detected with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Justin Beiber has now finally spoken about his current condition. The Canadian pop star has shared a video on his Instagram account, giving out some intricate details about his disease. The singer, after a lot of courage, posted a 3-minute-clip revealing his current condition.

Watch the video here:




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)


Show full article

justin bieber hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK