Watch video: Justin Bieber shares details about Ramsay Hunt syndrome; postpones NYC tour following diagnosis

Justin Bieber. Pic/AFP

After being detected with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Justin Beiber has now finally spoken about his current condition. The Canadian pop star has shared a video on his Instagram account, giving out some intricate details about his disease. The singer, after a lot of courage, posted a 3-minute-clip revealing his current condition.

"Due to Justin's ongoing medical situation, this week's Justice Tour shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City will be postponed," the pop star's tour promoter AEG Presents shared in a statement. "Justin is receiving the best medical care possible and is determined to resume the tour as soon as he and the doctors feel he is able to continue. Details on the rescheduled MSG shows will be made public shortly."

Justin spoke about the diagnosis in the video with a lot of pauses, which appears to be a very painful experience. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face," Bieber shared in an Instagram video on June 10, adding, "For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see."

This medical outbreak isn't the first time Bieber's ongoing world tour has been postponed. In February, his scheduled performance at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak in his ensemble. The singer himself later tested positive for Covid-19 and postponed his February 20 concert at the TMobile Arena in Las Vegas.