Justin Bieber to perform live in Delhi on Oct 18

Justin Bieber. Pic/AFP

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber will make a pit stop in India as part of his ongoing 'Justice World Tour'. He will perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 18, 2022. This will be his second concert in India after his performance in Mumbai back in 2017.

The 2017 performance was a part of Bieber's "Purpose World Tour' and it saw more than 40,000 fans in attendance. According to "Billboard', the singing star's upcoming show in India is being co-promoted by AEG Presents, the LA-based live entertainment company, and the ticketing platform, BookMyShow.

Registration for the concert is at present live and will remain so till June 1, 6 p.m. (IST). The exclusive presale for registered users will start at June 2, 12 noon, and continue till June 4, 11:59 a.m. (IST).

