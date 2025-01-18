Breaking News
Updated on: 18 January,2025 11:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Coldplay Concert Mumbai Day 1: During their first show in the city, Chris Martin was seen speaking in Hindi, making the audience go crazy

Christ Martin. Pic/Viral Bhayani

The grand night is here! Coldplay performed their first live show in Mumbai today at the DY Patil Stadium. As expected, the show was as big as it could be. The band performed as part of the Music of the Spheres Tour, and during their first show in the city, Chris Martin was seen speaking in Hindi, making the audience go crazy. In the video, which is now setting the internet on fire, Chris was seen speaking in Hindi and saying that he is very happy to be in Mumbai.


Chris Martin says 'Jay Shree Ram'


In the video that is going viral, Chris Martin was heard saying, "Mumbai mein aakar humko bohot khushi ho rahi hai" (I am very happy to be in Mumbai). As this happened, the audience was seen going crazy, cheering at the top of their voices. Another video of Chris talking to the fans is making the internet go gaga. In the clip, Chris was seen chanting, "Jai Shree Ram."


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ride the Exclusive Coldplay Train

Coldplay’s Mumbai leg of the tour is all about convenience and eco-friendliness, so skip the traffic and hop on the exclusive train for Coldplay attendees, thanks to BookMyShow Live! The train connects the western, central, and harbor lines, making stops at popular locations like Goregaon, Andheri, Bandra, Chembur, Jui Nagar, and Nerul for just Rs. 500 (round trip) on BookMyShow. BookMyShow Live has also partnered with Cityflo to provide private buses from Goregaon, South Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane through the Cityflo app, ensuring you can get to the venue stress-free. The concert is already going to be out of this world – now, getting there is too!

Sustainability Takes Center Stage

From free hydration stations offering reusable rice husk cups to recyclable LED wristbands, Coldplay and BookMyShow Live are making sustainability cool. Return your wristbands at collection boxes near the exits and take home moongoggles as a keepsake. Let’s set a global record, India – 100% wristband returns!

With today’s concert coming to an end, the band will perform in the city on January 19th and 21st, 2025, at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium.

