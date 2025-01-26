Coldplay had their final performance in Ahmedabad today. The lead singer Chris Martin sang Vande Matram and also spoke in Gujarati and Hindi during the concert

Chris Martin in Ahmedabad

The British band Coldplay had their final performance in India today on the occasion of Republic Day. The band had their second consecutive concert in Gujarat's Ahmedabad after three shows in Mumbai. Their Ahmedabad concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium was their biggest concert ever. For their final performance in the country, the band led by Chris Martin was telecast live on Disney + Hotstar.

Chris Martin sings Vande Maataram

Chris Martin is known to personalise the concert experience based on the country or city that he is performing. While in Mumbai, the singer attempted to speak in Hindi and the state's language of Marathi. In Gujarat, he made the attempt to greet the crowd in the state's native language and it was just adorable to see him make the attempt.

Since it was Republic Day, Chris wished the audience on the occasion in both English and Hindi. If that wasn't enough, the singer surprised all by singing Vande Mataram while playing the keyboard.

Jasprit Bumrah makes an appearance

Finally! Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah attended the final concert of the band in India. The bowler was given a shoutout by Chris Martin during his shows in Mumbai leaving the crowd in frenzy. He had also played a clip of Bumrah destroying England batsmen on the big screen during his concert.

At the end of the concert on Sunday, the camera was on Bumrah and Chris Martin made up a song dedicated to the cricketer. The ace cricketer and the music icon share a light-hearted exchange, blending cricket and music in an unforgettable bromance that fans can’t stop talking about.

Take a look:

Chris Martin speaks Hindi

Being a constant feature at all his concerts in Mumbai, Chris during his first show in Ahmedabad said, "Aap sabka bohot swagat hai humare show pe. Hum aap sabko dhanyawad karna chahta hai ki aapne humko idhar perform karne ka mauka diya. Ahmedabad main aakar bohot khushi ho rahi hai."

Concluding their 8-day India leg of the 'Music of the Spheres' World tour in India, Coldplay performed in Ahmedabad first on January 25 and their final act on January 26, after performing in Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19 and 21 earlier this month.