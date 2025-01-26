From singing ‘Everglow’ with a lucky fan on stage to Chris Martin chatting with the crowd in Gujarati, the night saw a lot of interesting moments

Coldplay performed on January 25 and will also be performing on January 26 in Ahmedabad. Photo Courtesy: AnnaLee Media

Ahmedabad witnessed history in the making as Coldplay’s legendary Music Of The Spheres World Tour brought its magic to the city. Performing at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, the band performed to their largest-ever stadium audience of over 100,000 fans, a record-breaking milestone for the band and all those singing in unison with them.

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live in collaboration with Live Nation, the global producers of the tour, the evening was nothing short of a monumental celebration of music, emotion and world-class production. A defining moment for India’s live entertainment landscape, this was more than a concert—it was an unforgettable chapter in Coldplay’s global journey and a testament to the unifying power of music in our homeland. The concert also marked the first-ever live music event at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a landmark moment that was not just a celebration of music but also a matter of immense pride for Gujarat and India, showcasing the state's ability to host a world-class event on a grand stage for India.

As the first notes of ‘Higher Power’ reverberated through the stadium, the atmosphere exploded with energy and excitement. The band effortlessly wove together tracks from their Grammy-nominated album Music Of The Spheres with timeless classics such as ‘Fix You’, ‘Yellow’, ‘Paradise’ and ‘Viva La Vida’. Fans were also treated to songs from their recently released album Moon Music, including ‘We Pray’ that had local language renditions from singers who opened the show for the band including Jasleen Royal, Elyanna and Shone and ‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’, which added to the thrill of the night.

The evening began with an electrifying performance by Shone who impressed the crowd with his dynamic beats and infectious energy, blending electronic rhythms with live instrumentation. The rising global sensation, Elyanna then took over, and her soulful voice and magnetic stage presence captivated the audience. Her heartfelt renditions set the perfect tone for the night.

Jasleen Royal, the first Indian artist to open for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour, delivered a heartfelt set featuring hits like ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Love You Zindagi’, ‘Ranjha’ and ‘Heeriye’. Sharing the stage with Coldplay, Jasleen Royal made India proud, adding a historic layer to an already momentous evening when she sang a Hindi verse in the meditative ‘We Pray’.

The show was a feast for the senses. Coldplay's signature LED Xylobands transformed the stadium into a pulsating sea of red, green, white, yellow, blue and green lights, while dazzling lasers, fireworks and stunning visuals created an otherworldly atmosphere. Chris Martin’s soulful vocals and the band’s unparalleled performance had the audience spellbound. Every song was met with thunderous applause and emotional singalongs, uniting the crowd in a shared celebration of music.

A standout moment occurred when Chris Martin addressed the audience, saying, “Tame logo aaje badha sundar laago cho. Hu tamare shahar aavyo chu. Kem cho Ahmedabad?” drawing cheers and applause from fans. The magic continued during ‘A Sky Full of Stars’, where the stadium turned into a galaxy of twinkling lights, with fireworks painting the sky in dazzling colours. With a grin, he paused and he encouraged everyone to put their phones away, urging the audience to join him in song. "Your phone in your pocket, your hands in the sky" he said, inspiring a wave of cheers and participation. The crowd joined in, singing along to the acoustic version of this beloved song, with Martin thanking the audience for a wonderful performance after. Immediately after, the band invited one of the security guards up on stage to wear an alien mask for the powerpacked, groovy and energetic version of ‘Something Just Like This’ that stole the hearts of audiences. Infact Martin performed one of the verses from ‘Something Just Like This’ in sign language creating a deeply touching moment that resonated with the audience making the show a truly inclusive experience.

The evening was filled with unforgettable moments, including Coldplay’s quirky moongoogles, which gave fans a cosmic perspective of the concert’s lights and visuals. The emotional crescendo came with ‘Fix You’, as fans sang along with tears of joy, their voices resonating through the stadium. Fans of all ages, from teenagers to families with children, united in a celebration that transcended generations, making this a deeply personal and transformative experience. The concert reaffirmed India’s growing reputation as a global hotspot for live entertainment. The stadium roared to life like never before, with BookMyShow Live’s all-black steel VerTech Stage towering high and delivering unparalleled production value, solidifying its status as a landmark moment for the country.

As Coldplay closed their historic Ahmedabad show with ‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’, dedicating it to their fans, the crowd erupted in cheers. Chris Martin’s heartfelt interactions, from reading fan-made banners added a personal touch to an already magical evening.

The anticipation was palpable as thousands thronged the venue hours ahead of showtime, queuing for exclusive Coldplay merchandise that flew off the shelves within minutes. From cosmic-themed T-shirts to commemorative posters and LED wristbands, the merchandise counters were abuzz with excitement as fans grabbed their keepsakes to mark this once-in-a-lifetime event.

By bringing this global phenomenon to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, BookMyShow Live is breaking geographical boundaries, taking live international entertainment beyond metropolitan cities and democratising access for audiences across India. Through meticulous planning, world-class production and a focus on creating unforgettable fan experiences, BookMyShow Live continues to raise the bar for live events, expanding the horizons of India’s entertainment landscape one experience at a time.

Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India is more than a testament to the band’s legendary status; it is a reflection of how live entertainment is shaping India’s cultural and economic fabric. The debut show in Ahmedabad, marking the band’s most monumental stadium performance to date, will be cherished forever by all who attended.

With the second night of Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour India on January 26, the city is bracing for more history in the making.