Breaking News
Maratha quota protest: Morcha gets unruly, cops escort women to safety
Maratha quota protest enters Day 3; may intensify after Ganeshotsav
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway cancels mega block, adds night trains for Ganeshotsav devotees
Mumbai: Ray of hope as Chira Bazar residents assured of homes in 3-4 days
Virar building collapse: Four more arrested in ongoing probe
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Coldplay reschedules final two Wembley concerts as Tube strikes disrupt travel

Coldplay reschedules final two Wembley concerts as Tube strikes disrupt travel

Updated on: 31 August,2025 09:13 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Coldplay has been forced to reschedule the final two shows of their 10-concert run at Wembley Stadium due to planned London Underground strikes. The gigs originally set for September 7 and 8 will now take place on September 6 and 12, 2025

Coldplay reschedules final two Wembley concerts as Tube strikes disrupt travel

Coldplay. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Coldplay reschedules final two Wembley concerts as Tube strikes disrupt travel
x
00:00

The British rock band Coldplay has been forced to reschedule their upcoming tour in London. The band has insisted they're "very sorry" after being forced to reschedule the final two dates of their 10-show run at Wembley Stadium due to strikes on the London Underground.
 
The band fronted by Chris Martin, said the strikes, which will see Rail, Maritime And Transport (RMT) union members on the Tube take industrial action at different times from September 5 for seven days, had made it impossible for the gigs to go ahead on September 7 and 8, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The British rock band Coldplay has been forced to reschedule their upcoming tour in London. The band has insisted they're "very sorry" after being forced to reschedule the final two dates of their 10-show run at Wembley Stadium due to strikes on the London Underground.
 
The band fronted by Chris Martin, said the strikes, which will see Rail, Maritime And Transport (RMT) union members on the Tube take industrial action at different times from September 5 for seven days, had made it impossible for the gigs to go ahead on September 7 and 8, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

A statement from the band posted to social media read, “We’re sorry to announce that, due to planned industrial action on the London Underground, we’ve been forced to reschedule our final two concerts of the current Wembley Stadium run. Without a Tube service, it’s impossible to get 82,000 people to the concert and home again safely, and therefore no event licence can be granted for the nights of September 7 and September 8, 2025. To avoid cancelling the shows, our only option is to reschedule”.



As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the band confirmed the show on September 7 would move to September 6 and the show on September 8 would move to September 12. The band added, “We’re very sorry for the inevitable disappointment, frustration and inconvenience that this situation causes."


Coldplay said tickets would remain valid for their rescheduled date, but any fans who are unable to attend their rescheduled show can get a full refund on their ticket from their point of purchase before noon on September 2. The band confirmed shows on August 30, August 31, September 3 and September 4 will go ahead as scheduled.

The Wembley run will see Coldplay become the first act to play 10 dates at the national football stadium in the same year, the most it has seen, breaking the joint record of eight shows held by Taylor Swift and Take That. The concerts are part of the band’s Music of the Spheres world tour.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

coldplay london hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK