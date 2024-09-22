With many fans disappointed at not getting their hands on tickets for the Coldplay concert, another sir has started selling the tickets for the grand event again, and the prices will surely blow your mind

Coldplay ticket prices soar as high as Rs 3 lakh

It took just seconds for all the tickets for Coldplay to sell out on BookMyShow. Now, with many fans disappointed at not getting their hands on tickets for the concert, another sir has started selling the tickets for the grand event again, and the prices will surely blow your mind. A site named Viagogo is selling tickets at prices as high as Rs 3 lakh per ticket. While the cheapest ticket for January 18 was priced at Rs 41,492, the lounge ticket, which is about to get sold out, is priced at about Rs 3.37 lakh.

BookMyShow dropped a warning to stay away from scams

After Viagogo, an unauthorized site, started selling tickets for as much as Rs3 lakh, BookMyShow has issued a warning for people to avoid scams. The site, on their official Instagram page, posted a message with the caption, "Protect Yourself from Ticket Scams! Don’t fall prey to unauthorized platforms selling fake tickets for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India!" It’s important to note that BookMyShow is the only official platform selling tickets for the concert, and all other sites are unauthorized.

Coldplay announced another show

Due to a massive demand, Coldplay added a third date to their India tour. The announcement came an hour after the initial tickets went for sale. The announcement was made through the official social media handle of Coldplay. The tickets for the new show, set to be held on January 21 at Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium, went live at 2 pm on BookMyShow.

Due to phenomenal demand, a third Mumbai date has been added at DY Patil Stadium for 21 January, 2025. Tickets on sale at 2PM IST today, at https://t.co/4CTfg2kbGU pic.twitter.com/ScYDrRkDIc — Coldplay (@coldplay) September 22, 2024

BookMyShow crashes minutes before Coldplay tickets go live

According to reports, the server of the BookMyShow website and app crashed on Sunday as it opened ticket sales for the British band’s concerts scheduled for next year. Soon, hashtags like #Coldplay, #BookMyShow, and #Crashed started trending on X.

Coldplay had already announced two shows on January 18 and 19, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium.

Several fans shared screenshots of their frozen computer screens and smartphones as the app experienced heavy traffic. According to BookMyShow, the sale for tickets for the two shows on January 18 and 19, 2025, at Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium, was supposed to open at 12 noon. Many said the tickets remained unavailable for booking well after 12:15 p.m.

Ticket prices ranged from Rs 2,500 to Rs 12,500, with Rs 35,000 for the lounge area, according to the platform’s website.

In less than an hour, the server was back up, and BookMyShow shared a message acknowledging the "heavy traffic" on every account trying to book a ticket, with the waitlist going as high as 842,745 (data on BookMyShow’s website as of 1:39 p.m.).

"Because of heavy traffic, the queue is moving slower than expected. Thank you for your patience!" read a message on the platform. Some helpful fans suggested others refresh the page.

"If you are in the queue for Coldplay tickets and it’s going slow, refresh your page. It’s going to be quicker #Coldplay #BookMyShow (sic)," said one X user.

The Mumbai concert will mark Coldplay's first visit to India in eight years.

The Grammy-winning band previously performed in Mumbai as part of the Global Citizen Festival back in 2016. The 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025' will commence on October 30 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, and will conclude on August 31, 2025, with a show at Wembley Stadium in London, UK.