Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Combat star Jack Hogan passes away

'Combat!' star Jack Hogan passes away

Updated on: 13 December,2023 07:21 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

As per Variety, Hogan died of natural causes on December 6 at his home in Washington. He was 94

'Combat!' star Jack Hogan passes away

Pic Courtesy/IMDB

'Combat!' star Jack Hogan passes away
Jack Hogan, best known for starring in the WWII drama series 'Combat!', is no more. As per Variety, Hogan died of natural causes on December 6 at his home in Washington. He was 94.


Hogan played PFC William G. Kirby on the ABC series 'Combat!' starring Rick Jason, Vic Morrow and Pierre Jalbert. The show, which ran for five seasons, follows a squad of American soldiers fighting the Germans in France during WWII. Hogan made his onscreen debut with the 1956 film 'Man From Del Rio', starring Anthony Quinn. He was also featured in multiple television series during the '50s and '60s, including 'Dr. Christian', 'The Rough Riders', 'Sea Hunt', 'Tombstone Territory'and more.


On the film side, Hogan worked in 'The Bonnie Parker Story' (1958), 'Paratroop Command' (1959), 'The Legend of Tom Dooley' (1959) and 'The Cat Burglar' (1961). He is survived by his nephew Kipland Howard, ex-wife Joyce Nizzari, daughter Tehani Hogan, son West Hogan, granddaughter Kai and grandson Skyler. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

