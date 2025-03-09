Comedian Bill Maher believes that the 'cancel culture' is still thriving and has evolved into something else, Deadline reported.

Bill Maher. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Comedian Bill Maher says 'cancel culture' cost Emilia Perez big wins at the Oscars 2025 x 00:00

HBO host and comedian Bill Maher believes that the 'cancel culture' is still thriving and has evolved into something else, Deadline reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a conversation with David Sedaris on 'Real Time with Bill Maher', the comedian said the Karla Sofia Gascon scandal also played a part in 'Emilia Perez' losing at the Oscars.

At the 97th Academy Awards, 'Anora' emerged as the night's big winner, taking home five Academy Awards, including the coveted Best Picture award.'Emilia Perez', on the other hand, despite receiving a maximum of 13 Oscar nominations, won only 2 awards.

Gascon's nomination was notable as she was the first openly trans woman to get a best actress nod.

Comedian Maher believes that Emilia Perez was the front-runner in several categories at the Oscars 2025 but lost due to 'cancel culture' following Carla's tweet controversy earlier this year.

"There are people who say cancel culture isn't a real thing, and I would say to them, 'It just happened at the Oscars. You may not think it happened, but the movie that was going to win it all was Emilia Perez. Hollywood loved the idea that they would finally have a person who was a trans person win the Best Actress category and make history," said Maher as quoted by Deadline.

He added, "And this movie, that was going to win it all, it was the front-runner, and she was going to get all. Suddenly was out to lunch. And good news for Anora. That's what happened. So yes, cancel culture is still with us. It may just be a little more subtle."

Gascon attended the Oscars, despite skipping most award shows following the fallout of resurfaced social media posts where she made offensive remarks about Muslims and the Black Lives Matter movement, as reported by Deadline.

The Emilia Perez actress faced backlash after X users discovered tweets from 2020 and 2021 that had controversial views on Muslims, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars.

Following public outcry, Gascon issued an apology for her tweets, stating: "I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."

Emilia Perez was written and directed by Jacques Audiard and starred Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez in the lead roles, along with Karla Sofia Gascon.

Zoe Saldana won Oscars in the category of Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film. The other award was won by 'El Mal' in the Best Original Song category.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever