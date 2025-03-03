Oscars 2025: As 'Anora' sweeps awards, Mumbaikars can watch it at Red Lorry Film Festival this March

‘Anora’, the dramatic comedy directed by Sean Baker, emerged as the biggest winner of the night, claiming five awards out of six nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Mikey Madison

Ahead of its screening, Red Lorry Film Festival celebrates the grand sweep that ‘Anora’ has made at the 97th Academy Awards or Oscars 2025 as it is more popularly known around the world.

‘Anora’ will get its big screen outing at Red Lorry Film Festival, the international film festival curated by BookMyShow.

Starting from March 21 to 23, the second edition of Red Lorry Film Festival will unfold at Maison INOX at Jio World Plaza and Maison PVR at Jio World Drive, state-of-the-art cinemas in Mumbai, making its debut in Hyderabad at Prasads Multiplex.

Sunday night was the night of Sean Baker’s ‘Anora’, as the film took home awards including Best Actress, Best Director, Best Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing. The dramatic comedy, which follows a young sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, first stunned audiences at Cannes Film Festival last year, where it claimed the coveted Palme d'Or. Now, this cinematic triumph continues its journey, coming to India for the first time ever at the film festival.

In his passionate acceptance speech, director Sean Baker emphasised the irreplaceable magic of theatrical movie-going saying, "We are all here tonight because we love movies. Where did we fall in love with movies? At the movie theatre. In a time in which our world can feel very divided, this is more important than ever. It’s a communal experience you simply don’t get at home.”

Baker continued passionately, “This is my battle cry. Filmmakers keep making films for the big screen, I know I will.” he said. “Distributors, please focus first and foremost on the theatrical releases of your films. Parents, introduce your children to feature films in movie theatres and you will be moulding the next generation of movie lovers and filmmakers. And for all of us, when we can please watch movies in a theatre and let’s keep the great tradition of the movie-going experience alive and well.”

Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow and festival director, Red Lorry Film Festival, echoing Baker’s sentiment, said, “We welcome patrons to catch the film of the year at Red Lorry Film Festival. With 'Anora', we're not just screening a film; we're facilitating a shared artistic experience that simply cannot be replicated. As Sean Baker rightly said, the experience in cinemas is unparalleled. The subtle nuances of Mikey Madison's award-winning performance, the masterful editing and Baker's visionary direction deserve to be appreciated in an environment that honours the filmmaker's craft. We believe 'Anora' represents exactly what Red Lorry Film Festival stands for - bold, authentic voices in cinema that challenge and move audiences. We continue our commitment of bringing world-class cinema to Indian shores.”

The film festival will also feature 'Emilia Perez', another Academy Award winner that secured Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña and Best Original Song for 'El Mal' as well as ‘I’m Still Here’ that won Best International Feature Film.