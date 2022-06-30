Breaking News
Comedian Oh Na Mi makes wedding announcement, shares engagement photos

She will be tying the knot with former soccer player Park Min

Comedian Oh Na Mi makes wedding announcement, shares engagement photos

Oh Na Mi and Park Min


Comedian Oh Na Mi has announced she is getting married to her boyfriend Park Min in September on SBS‘s Kick a goal Spin-Off.  She also shared engagement photos on the show, with fans. The pictures showed the happy couple in wedding outfits.

The comedian who recently turned 29, had taken to Instagram to share happy pictures from her birthday, along with a football themed cake and flowers. 




Kick A Goal is about celebrities becoming soccer players. Oh Na Mi is part of team Ga-vengers. 


