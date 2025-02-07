Conclave, might spring from intrigue of a papal election but it is more than just that. It’s a scintillating drama that packs a sucker punch.

Still from Conclave

Listen to this article Conclave movie review: Ralph Fiennes-starrer is a thrilling Papal drama x 00:00

Film: Conclave

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Isabella Rossellini,

Lucian Msamati, Carlos Diehz, Sergio Castellitto, Brían F. O'Byrne

Director: Edward Berger

Rating:3.5/5

Runtime: 120 min.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adapted from Robert Harris’s 2016 novel of the same name, Conclave takes us deep behind closed doors into the hallowed halls of the Vatican following the sudden death of the Pope. Contentious issues take center stage as contenders like Cardinal Bellini (Stanley Tucci), Cardinal Adeyemi (Lucian Msamati) and Cardinal Tremblay (John Lithgow) get into the fray to ascend to the papacy as the three frontrunners.

Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes), one of the faithfuls, the Camerlengo (similar to an acting Pope) is tasked with overseeing the conclave. Despite his integrity and deep faith, Lawrence finds himself caught-up in the machinations of the cardinals.The film gives us an inside view of the ancient, mysterious process that relates to the assembly of Catholic cardinals to select a new Pope - the covert and ancient ritual of electing a new one. Lawrence, sequestered as he is

in the Vatican with the Catholic Church's most powerful leaders until the process is complete, finds himself dealing with conspiracy theories, issues arising from faith, ego, entitlement and very human frailties that could lead to the church’s downfall. The film exposes secret struggles for power and disputes about foundational values that are as old as time.

Director Berger masterfully generates tension and intrigue amidst all that brouhaha. Ambition, manipulation, blinkered visions, pettiness, doubts about faith, disagreements and opposing viewpoints, contradictions between tradition and progress are brought out beautifully with crisp and precise dialogue and nuanced performances.

There’s more to the film than just that. Every frame is a stunner. The cinematography captures the grandeur of the Vatican and solemnity associated with the Papal institution. Cinematographer Stéphane Fontaine captures the richness of the invaluable art and design of the Vatican with great flair.The deliberate pacing allows the story to unfold with deep insight into the inner workings of the iconic institution.

Conclave, might spring from intrigue of a papal election but it is more than just that. It’s a scintillating drama that packs a sucker punch. It shows the cardinals grappling with their own beliefs while hoping for a positive future for the Church.

Fiennes as Lawrence is imminently believable as the man in the centre of it all, grappling with doubt and uncertainty. Tucci, Lithgow, Msamati, and Isabella Rossellini, in supporting roles, are strong enough to leave their individual marks.Their performances are nuanced and lend depth and complexity to their roles.

This fictional speculation about the behind-the-scenes machinations involved in choosing a new pope after the death of the previous pontiff is well and truly a humdinger with plenty of twists and turns. Conclave is a gripping thriller that will stay with you long after the credits are done.