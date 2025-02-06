Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor shared his admiration for literary adaptations and their growing impact on global cinema. He also praised the multi-Oscar nominated film Conclave

Shahid Kapoor

Listen to this article Shahid Kapoor praises multi-Oscar nominated film 'Conclave' ahead of India release x 00:00

Reflecting on the recent success of the book-to-screen adaptation film 'Conclave', which scored eight Academy Award nominations, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor shared his admiration for literary adaptations and their growing impact on global cinema.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shahid Kapoor on Conclave

He remarked, "As a book lover and an actor, I've always believed that book adaptations have the power to transport us to new worlds and evoke strong emotions. It's amazing to see book adaptations receiving this kind of recognition—eight Academy Awards for a film is a phenomenal achievement. I am really excited to watch it myself. One is always rooting for good stories."

Kapoor resonates with the evolving landscape of cinema, where literary works continue to inspire compelling narratives. His appreciation for storytelling underscores the importance of well-crafted adaptations that bridge literature and film.

PVRINOX Pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani said, “We are thrilled to announce the release of our Oscar front-runner film Conclave, a riveting character-driven thriller that delves into one of the world’s most mysterious and sacred events - the election of a new Pope. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has recognized Conclave with an impressive eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Ralph Fiennes), Best Supporting Actress (Isabella Rossellini), and additional nods for Costume Design, Original Score, Adapted Screenplay, Production Design & Film Editing”.

About Conclave's India release

Sources tell Mid-day that the Ralph Fiennes-starrer, which is set to release in India on February 7, will open with a 37-second audio and visual disclaimer outlining the story, in adherence with the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) instruction. The ask not only seems unusual, but also hampers storytelling. However, insiders in the CBFC insist that the addition of the disclaimer stems from apprehension about potential misinterpretation of the thriller, which delves into the power struggles within the Vatican City following the Pope’s sudden death. “There have been no cuts made to the movie. But the disclaimer was important in a multi-cultural set-up like ours,” said an insider.

Mark your calendars for the 7th of February, to witness this gripping tale unfold on the big screen.