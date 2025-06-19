Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Country singer Conner Smith cancels shows after accident that claimed life of 77 year old woman

Country singer Conner Smith cancels shows after accident that claimed life of 77-year-old woman

Updated on: 19 June,2025 02:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
After accidentally striking a 77-year-old woman in a Nashville crosswalk, singer Conner Smith is taking time off to process the incident and is not facing charges as of now

Conner Smith. Pic/AFP

Country singer Conner Smith, who accidentally struck and killed a 77-year-old woman walking in a crosswalk on June 8, cancelled his upcoming show at the Military Appreciation Concert at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, on June 20, reported People.

"As Conner Smith takes time to privately process recent events, he will unfortunately not be performing in Akron on June 20. We appreciate your understanding and continued support during this difficult time," his team said in a statement, as per the outlet.


He was also scheduled to perform at the Buckeye Country Superfest on June 21. On June 16, the festival announced on X that he would no longer perform.


"Conner Smith will, unfortunately, not be performing this weekend. Vincent Mason will be joining us at The Shoe in his place," the post read, reported People.

Although he cancelled his shows in June, Smith is still scheduled to perform several shows from July to November.

On June 8, Smith was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck when he hit Dorothy Dobbins as she was crossing the roadway inside a marked crosswalk, per a release shared by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, reported People.

After the incident, Dobbins was taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she later died, as per the outlet.

"The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian," the release said. "He showed no signs of impairment."

As of June 10, police said the investigation was ongoing and there are no charges against Smith.

At the time, Smith's attorney shared that he was "involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life."

"His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins' family during this incredibly difficult time," the statement continued. "Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation."

Meanwhile, a source added that the incident was an accident and Smith was not under the influence nor distracted by his phone, reported People.

