Courteney Cox on 30th anniversary of Friends: ‘Monica Geller is alive and well’

Courteney Cox, who famously played the role of Monica Geller in the popular American sitcom Friends, looked back on her hit television show on its 30th anniversary.

During an event in Malibu, California, the actor, 60, spoke about the popular sitcom’s recent milestone and the last time she watched an episode. “It’s just insane to me because it feels like time goes so fast and I don’t realise it”, Cox said when asked about the show’s anniversary. “We used to say, ‘Oh, I can’t wait for this month’ or ‘God, it feels like forever.’ I would never say that line anymore”.

Friends premièred on NBC on September 22, 1994, and ran for 10 seasons through May 6, 2004. In the show, which revolves around six friends living in New York City, Cox played Monica Geller, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, the late Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

Reflecting on how her character Monica lives on in pop culture and remains one of her most defining roles, Cox jokingly declared, “Monica is alive and well. Are you kidding?”

Despite having fond memories of the series, the actor told that she hasn’t seen an episode of the show “in a little while, but whenever I do come across it, I can’t help but [watch]. That show is incredible. Every joke holds up, all the characters are just so amazing, and we [had] the best writers in the world. I’m lucky that it continues on through all the generations. And that’s very fortunate,” she added.