Breaking News
Maharashtra Police launches dedicated helpline numbers for women safety
Polling stations in Mumbai to be increased for upcoming polls: BMC
MVA expected give Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) more seats
Mumbai University postpones senate elections just a day before voting
Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 3.37 lakh after meeting man on dating app
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > FRIENDS anniversary Mumbai superfans on why they love the show decades later

F.R.I.E.N.D.S anniversary: Mumbai superfans on why they love the show decades later

Premium

Updated on: 21 September,2024 10:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

As fans of the show celebrate the characters every other day, mid-day.com spoke to F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans in Mumbai, who have loved the show for more than 20 years and find hope in its different themes, characters and stories

F.R.I.E.N.D.S anniversary: Mumbai superfans on why they love the show decades later

Shweta Mehrotra is one of the many fans in Mumbai who is not only a huge fan of the show but also has posters and other paraphernalia of it. Photo Courtesy: Shweta Mehrotra

Mumbai-based communications professional Shweta Mehrotra has been a F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan for over 24 years now. “Today, I can mouth the dialogues before the characters utter it. That’s how hooked I am,” says Mehrotra, who started it out just watching the show in the early 2000s. “I started slowly realising how people in my college social circle were talking about certain episodes, so I used to catch up with those episodes to make sure I was prepared to participate the next time they spoke about it. This is similar to Joey’s situation when he buys the encyclopedia book volume ‘V’, so he could start participating in his F.R.I.E.N.D.S conversation and appear clever,” she adds.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jennifer aniston courteney cox Matthew Perry friends culture news life and style lifestyle

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK