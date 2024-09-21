As fans of the show celebrate the characters every other day, mid-day.com spoke to F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans in Mumbai, who have loved the show for more than 20 years and find hope in its different themes, characters and stories

Shweta Mehrotra is one of the many fans in Mumbai who is not only a huge fan of the show but also has posters and other paraphernalia of it. Photo Courtesy: Shweta Mehrotra

Mumbai-based communications professional Shweta Mehrotra has been a F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan for over 24 years now. “Today, I can mouth the dialogues before the characters utter it. That’s how hooked I am,” says Mehrotra, who started it out just watching the show in the early 2000s. “I started slowly realising how people in my college social circle were talking about certain episodes, so I used to catch up with those episodes to make sure I was prepared to participate the next time they spoke about it. This is similar to Joey’s situation when he buys the encyclopedia book volume ‘V’, so he could start participating in his F.R.I.E.N.D.S conversation and appear clever,” she adds.