Courteney Cox all set to return for 'Scream 7'

Courteney Cox. Pic/AFP

Actor Courteney Cox has finally signed in for 'Scream 7', the new instalment in the long-running meta horror franchise from Spyglass Media Group and Paramount, reported Deadline.

Cox originated the role of reporter Gale Weathers in 1996's 'Scream' and has appeared in its five sequels. 'Scream 7' will be directed by 'Scream' creator and writer Kevin Williamson.

The other cast that are returning for the film include Neve Campbell as scream queen Sidney Prescott and Mason Gooding as her fellow Ghostface survivor, Chad Meeks-Martin.

The new addition to the star cast is Isabel May, with Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner and Anna Camp.

The plot of the new film is being kept under wraps.

'Scream 7' is set to hit theatres worldwide on February 27, 2026, reported Deadline.

The project has been revamped following the departure of star Jenna Ortega, the firing of actor Melissa Barrera and the exit of director Christopher Landon last year.

Scream launched in 1996 with the late Wes Craven going on to direct three sequels known for skewering horror genre tropes. In 2022, the fifth film re-invented the franchise under the direction of directing team Radio Silence, with Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette returning alongside a crew of new actors.

The makers followed it up with Scream 6, which in 2023 became the franchise's top-grossing movie.

Kevin Williamson, architect of the Scream franchise who scripted the original Wes Craven film, will direct from a script by Guy Busick. Also aboard, following collaborations with the scribe on 2022's Scream reboot and Scream VI, are James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Paul Neinstein, who will produce for Project X Entertainment, as per the information shared by the outlet.

Cox was recently seen starring opposite Greg Kinnear in Starz's Shining Vale, according to Deadline.

