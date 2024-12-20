Breaking News
Elephanta boat tragedy: Colaba police probe why was Indian Navy testing boat on civilian channels
Elephanta boat tragedy: 11 survivors admitted to St George's Hospital discharged on Thursday
Mumbai: Four suspended cops booked in drugs planting case
Mumbai: Keen on boosting its revenue, BMC starts GIS mapping of its properties
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleges 'deep state' behind EVM allegations
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Courteney Cox all set to return for Scream 7

Courteney Cox all set to return for 'Scream 7'

Updated on: 20 December,2024 03:25 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Cox originated the role of reporter Gale Weathers in 1996's 'Scream' and has appeared in its five sequels. 'Scream 7' will be directed by 'Scream' creator and writer Kevin Williamson

Courteney Cox all set to return for 'Scream 7'

Courteney Cox. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Courteney Cox all set to return for 'Scream 7'
x
00:00

Actor Courteney Cox has finally signed in for 'Scream 7', the new instalment in the long-running meta horror franchise from Spyglass Media Group and Paramount, reported Deadline.


Cox originated the role of reporter Gale Weathers in 1996's 'Scream' and has appeared in its five sequels. 'Scream 7' will be directed by 'Scream' creator and writer Kevin Williamson.


The other cast that are returning for the film include Neve Campbell as scream queen Sidney Prescott and Mason Gooding as her fellow Ghostface survivor, Chad Meeks-Martin.


The new addition to the star cast is Isabel May, with Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner and Anna Camp.

The plot of the new film is being kept under wraps.

'Scream 7' is set to hit theatres worldwide on February 27, 2026, reported Deadline.

The project has been revamped following the departure of star Jenna Ortega, the firing of actor Melissa Barrera and the exit of director Christopher Landon last year.

Scream launched in 1996 with the late Wes Craven going on to direct three sequels known for skewering horror genre tropes. In 2022, the fifth film re-invented the franchise under the direction of directing team Radio Silence, with Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette returning alongside a crew of new actors.

The makers followed it up with Scream 6, which in 2023 became the franchise's top-grossing movie.

Kevin Williamson, architect of the Scream franchise who scripted the original Wes Craven film, will direct from a script by Guy Busick. Also aboard, following collaborations with the scribe on 2022's Scream reboot and Scream VI, are James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Paul Neinstein, who will produce for Project X Entertainment, as per the information shared by the outlet.

Cox was recently seen starring opposite Greg Kinnear in Starz's Shining Vale, according to Deadline.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

courteney cox hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK