Courteney Cox's former husband David Arquette admits to feeling inferior to her amid her 'Friends' success

Courteney Cox with ex-husband David Arquette. Pic/AFP

Courteney Cox's ex-husband David Arquette recently got candid about his personal life, revealing that he felt inferior to her while the latter's profile was skyrocketing due to the success of 'Friends'.

David opened up about his relationship with Courteney during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

When the host asked if he ever felt "inferior to" or "less than" the Friends alum due to the massive success of the NBC show, the Never Been Kissed actor responded, "Yeah, absolutely."

"It's difficult, I mean in terms of like, I have some of the traditional male things where I want to like, provide and pick up the check and, you know, be the breadwinner," he added.

"In the acting world, in general, you're always going on this roller coaster of popularity and not able to get a job. So it's like this weird thing. And then, when you're comparing yourself to someone who's at the top of the television iconic world, it's kind of hard to put yourself there," he said.

The two met on the sets of the 1996 release 'Scream'. After a few years of dating, they got married in 1999. They also parent a daughter, Coco, who they welcomed into the world 2004. It wasn't until 2012 that they filed for divorce, and a year later when their split was finalised.

Arquette added that earlier in their relationship, they had to do a lot of "learning" to be able to get through the "pain, and like arguments, or, you know, ego."

Specifically, the 'Mrs. Davis' actor said getting through the difficult periods as a couple "has to do with the way you're taking things, the way you're saying things, the way you're responding to things, the way you're, you know, allowing other, sort of, outside influences affect how you feel about yourself."

Although he feels he and the Cougar Town actress "had a really great thing at the end," looking back at how they handled everything, he said now, "I just encourage people to truly try to work it out."

Arquette is currently married to Christina McLarty, with whom he has two children.

