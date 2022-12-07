Matthew Perry reveals his reason for never watching 'Friends'

In 2021, Perry along with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc returned to the set of 'Friends' for a reunion special

It's not uncommon for actors to not watch their shows or movies and 'Friends' alum Matthew Perry has revealed his addiction battle he faced during his time on the hit sitcom as the reason for being among that list of celebrities.

According to Fox News, an American news outlet, Perry recently, while talking about his memoir 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing' to CBC, spoke about why he has never gone back to watch the show that was so loved by millions.

He said, "I was taking 55 Vicodin a day, I weighed 128 lbs, I was on 'Friends' getting watched by 30 million people and that's why I can't watch the show, 'cause I was brutally thin."

The actor went on to add that if he did watch the show, he would be able to tell exactly what substances he had taken during each season based on his appearance.

"I didn't watch the show, and haven't watched the show, because I could go, drinking, opiates, drinking, cocaine... I could tell season by season by how I looked. That's why I don't wanna watch it, because that's what I see," the actor said, reported Fox News.

However, it's not like Perry, who played Chandler Bing on 'Friends' for 10 seasons, from 1994 until 2004, will never watch the show.

The actor said he still does want to watch the show that has become such a big hit across generations. "I think I'm gonna start to watch it, because it really has been an incredible thing to watch it touch the hearts of different generations," Perry shared, as per Fox News.

In 2021, Perry along with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc returned to the set of 'Friends' for a reunion special.

