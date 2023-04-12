'Crazy Rich Asians' star Chris Pang joins 'Interior Chinatown'

The casting marks a reunion with Interior Chinatown lead Jimmy O. Yang. The two were in Crazy Rich Asians together, where Yang's Bernard threw Pang's Colin a bachelor bacchanal aboard a cargo ship in international waters, The Hollywood Reporter reported

Chris Pang. Pic/AFP

Chris Pang, best known for his role in 'Crazy Rich Asians', will now be seen in 'Interior Chinatown'.

This time around, Pang plays Older Brother, the charming and talented beloved sibling of protagonist Willis Wu (Yang) whose mysterious disappearance years ago tore the family apart. Now, Willis has an opportunity to investigate his brother's case when Det. Lana Lee (Chloe Bennet) arrives in the neighborhood with new information.

Interior Chinatown is based on the National Book Award-winning novel of the same name from Charles Yu, who serves as showrunner and is an executive producer on the project alongside Rideback's Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore and Elsie Choi, Participant's Jeff Skoll, Miura Kite and Dive's Garrett Basch as well as Taika Waititi, who directed the pilot.

Maury Sterling and Spencer Neville are also joining the cast in the recurring roles of Carrey and McDonough, the original detective partners on Black & White.

