Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's black and white Instagram feed leaves everyone curious

To everyone's surprise, their respective feeds are teleporting us back to the black-and-white era. However, their captions are indicating something. Let's decode

Pic/ Bhumi and Rajkumar's Instagram

Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar's picture-perfect Instagram feeds have taken a monochromatic turn. To everyone's surprise, their respective feeds are teleporting us back to the black-and-white era. However, their captions are indicating something. Let's decode.

Check out Rajkummar Rao's social media posts with the caption,"Unveiling the untold story of partition. Stay tuned… #BlackAndWhite"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Check out Bhumi Pednekar's post here with the caption,"The story of a partition that led many to become strangers in their own land. Stay tuned #BlackAndWhite"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi ð (@bhumipednekar)

The Instagram photographs seem like they are from 1947 during the time of the partition, could they be hinting at a new project? These black and white pictures have caused a storm on the internet & everyone wants to know what it's about.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao wraps up shooting for socio-political drama 'Bheed'

On the work front, both the actors will next be seen in Bheed. The film is directed by prolific director Anubhav Sinha and is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Rao’s run at the movies in 2022 mirrored that of Bollywood, which witnessed only a handful of big-screen hits. The actor’s two theatrical offerings — 'Badhaai Do', and 'HIT: The First Case' — failed to set the cash registers ringing, whereas his OTT offering 'Monica O My Darling' received a thunderous response. As the divide between the big-screen euphoria and the intimate experience of the digital platforms grows wider, Rao emphasises that the story matters, not the medium. “I don’t choose movies on the basis of medium. Nor do [I determine] which film I should do for the big screen, and which for OTT. We should stop categorising films like that. For me, the fun lies in the process of making a movie. I am sure if we made Newton [2017] today, so many people would say it is an OTT film. But it did so well at the theatres.”