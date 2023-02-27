Breaking News
Was proud to be the new YRF heroine in Dum Laga Ke Haisha: Bhumi Pednekar

Updated on: 27 February,2023 10:51 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On the film’s 8th anniversary, Bhumi speaks about how proud she was to be presented as a body-positive Yash Raj Films’ heroine

Was proud to be the new YRF heroine in Dum Laga Ke Haisha: Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar


Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar burst into the Indian film industry with an incredible performance as an overweight yet supremely confident girl, Sandhya, in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (DLKH). 


On the film’s 8th anniversary, Bhumi speaks about how proud she was to be presented as a body-positive Yash Raj Films’ heroine because her role managed to shatter the industry stereotype of how a heroine should look on screen! It was dubbed as a path-breaking role in changing the way women were looked at in our cinema and Bhumi delivered a performance that is considered as one of the best by a debutant in the history of Indian cinema. 


Bhumi wrote on her social media, “Firsts are always special. Can't believe it has been 8 years already! I was so fortunate to have started my career as an actor with a film that broke the stereotype of how heroines were presented in Indian cinema.” Fans were quick to drop comments.

She adds, “I was proud to be the new @yrf heroine - real, authentic, proud, righteous, self-reliant, body-positive and a girl who was so so beautiful. Body-shaming is a big social evil. Let’s celebrate every human being’s right to individuality.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
On the work front, Bhumi will be seen in films like Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi and a couple of more unannounced projects that will push the bar for cinema.

 
 
 
 
 
