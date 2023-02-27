Breaking News
Mumbai: Repair work for 348 km roads will start in April, says BMC
Mumbai: Babulnath shivling cracking, trustees want IIT Bombay’s help
Gang of quacks runs amok in Mumbai cancer hospitals
Mumbai: Constable hurt in hit-and-run on Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Mumbai: BMC coaches hawkers on digital payments

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sonam Kapoor wishes Priya Ahuja a Happy Birthday calls her best mom in law

Sonam Kapoor wishes Priya Ahuja a Happy Birthday; calls her best mom-in-law

Updated on: 27 February,2023 04:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sonam said "I hope I can learn from you so Vayu turns out as kind, aware, progressive loving and evolved as your boys who really actually are the best of men! what an amazing example you’ve set mom. Love you!"

Sonam Kapoor wishes Priya Ahuja a Happy Birthday; calls her best mom-in-law

Pic/ Sonam's Instagram


Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram feed and wished her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja a Happy Birthday as she shared a few pictures with her. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Happy birthday to the best mom in law in the world.. thank you for being the classiest, chicest and kindest. Also for bringing up @anandahuja and @ase_msb so beautifully.."



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)




She added, "I hope I can learn from you so Vayu turns out as kind, aware, progressive loving and evolved as your boys who really actually are the best of men! what an amazing example you’ve set mom. Love you!"

Also read: Sonam Kapoor sets the internet ablaze as she drops pics decked up in a chic sharara set, Disha Patani, Mrunal Thakur react!

On February 20, Sonam also celebrated 6 months of turning mom to son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The actress captioned the post, '6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more. #6monthsold #6monthspostpartum #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal.' She also shared a picture of Vayu sitting on her lap as the mother-son duo enjoy playtime, along with a video of Vayu trying to crawl.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Meanwhile, Sonam was recently spotted at the Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy event. The actress who has been staying away from the camera for some time now, looked gorgeous as ever as she layered up her dreamy sharara set with a finely embroidered black and white long chikankari jacket.

While the deep v-shaped plunging neckline oozed oomph, the beige and golden stripes on the top of her kurta and at the bottom of her sharara amplified her glamour quotient.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Exuding royalness to the fullest, Sonam looked like an absolute queen as she topped up her sharara with the beautifully embroidered black and white jacket. Instead of wearing it fully, the actor opted to place the jacket on her shoulders to give it a cape-like effect which obviously, accentuated her elegance to a whole new level!

sonam kapoor anand ahuja Vayu Kapoor Ahuja bollywood Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK