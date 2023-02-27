Sonam Kapoor wishes Priya Ahuja a Happy Birthday; calls her best mom-in-law

Sonam said "I hope I can learn from you so Vayu turns out as kind, aware, progressive loving and evolved as your boys who really actually are the best of men! what an amazing example you’ve set mom. Love you!"

Pic/ Sonam's Instagram

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram feed and wished her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja a Happy Birthday as she shared a few pictures with her. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Happy birthday to the best mom in law in the world.. thank you for being the classiest, chicest and kindest. Also for bringing up @anandahuja and @ase_msb so beautifully.."

She added, "I hope I can learn from you so Vayu turns out as kind, aware, progressive loving and evolved as your boys who really actually are the best of men! what an amazing example you’ve set mom. Love you!"

On February 20, Sonam also celebrated 6 months of turning mom to son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The actress captioned the post, '6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more. #6monthsold #6monthspostpartum #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal.' She also shared a picture of Vayu sitting on her lap as the mother-son duo enjoy playtime, along with a video of Vayu trying to crawl.

Meanwhile, Sonam was recently spotted at the Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy event. The actress who has been staying away from the camera for some time now, looked gorgeous as ever as she layered up her dreamy sharara set with a finely embroidered black and white long chikankari jacket.

While the deep v-shaped plunging neckline oozed oomph, the beige and golden stripes on the top of her kurta and at the bottom of her sharara amplified her glamour quotient.

Exuding royalness to the fullest, Sonam looked like an absolute queen as she topped up her sharara with the beautifully embroidered black and white jacket. Instead of wearing it fully, the actor opted to place the jacket on her shoulders to give it a cape-like effect which obviously, accentuated her elegance to a whole new level!