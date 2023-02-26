Sonam Kapoor sets the internet ablaze as she drops pics decked up in a chic sharara set, Disha Patani, Mrunal Thakur react!

On Sunday, the 'Neerja' star took to her Instagram and dropped a series of stunning pictures, featuring herself all decked up in a spectacular ethnic ensemble

(Pic courtesy: Sonam Kapoor)

Besides her beauty, acting prowess and strong screen presence, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is extremely popular for her style and fashion sense among her fans, and the audiences of the Hindi film industry.

Touted as the 'fashionista' of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor pretty sure knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable sartorial choices. One of the most powerful female actors in showbiz, Sonam rarely goes wrong when it comes to fashion. And her recent Instagram post is a testimony to her flawless fashion choices.

On Sunday, the 'Neerja' star took to her Instagram and dropped a series of stunning pictures, featuring herself all decked up in a spectacular ethnic ensemble. Dressed in an elusive off-white kurta sharara set, the actor stole all the limelight as she sported a one-of-a-kind traditional, chic yet contemporary attire in all her glory.

Bollywood's most fashionable diva who has been staying away from the camera for some time now, looked gorgeous as ever as she layered up her dreamy sharara set with a finely embroidered black and white long chikankari jacket.

While the deep v-shaped plunging neckline oozed oomph, the beige and golden stripes on the top of her kurta and at the bottom of her sharara amplified her glamour quotient.

Exuding royalness to the fullest, Sonam looked like an absolute queen as she topped up her sharara with the beautifully embroidered black and white jacket. Instead of wearing it fully, the actor opted to place the jacket on her shoulders to give it a cape-like effect which obviously, accentuated her elegance to a whole new level!

"I was there for the first ever Shaadi By Marriott event and look how beautifully it’s grown today. Congratulations @khushnooma for a spectacular property and event - truly resplendent showcase of Marriott as the ultimate wedding destination #ShaadiByMarriottBonvoy", wrote Sonam alongside her swoon-worthy Insta post.

Sonam accessorised her ethnic look with a bespoke silver oxidized jewellery set. With a sleek bun and cat-eye make-up, she simply slayed as she struck different poses for the camera.

While her fans are going gaga over Sonam Kapoor's divine look, her industry friends are also equally mesmerised by her and are hyping her up by dropping lovely comments in her comments section.

While Mrunal Thakur commented 'Eyes' with a heart eye emoji, Disha Patani wrote 'Beautiful' with three red heart emojis. Whereas, Sayani Gupta wrote 'Absolutely Supreme' with a fire emoji. Popular celebrity stylist and fashion designer, Anaita Shroff Adjania just dropped a white heart emoji.