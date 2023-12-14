Critics Choice Awards 2024 Nominations: 'Barbie' breaks all-time record with 18 nods

The nominations for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards have been announced, Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' leads the list with a record-breaking 18 nominations

L- Barbie , R- Oppenheimer ; Pic courtesy / IMDB

The nominations for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards have been announced. Actor Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' leads the list with a record-breaking 18 nominations surpassing 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'The Shape of Water' which landed 14 during their respective years, as per Variety, a US-based media outlet. Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things' bagged 13 nominations.

A complete list of this year's nominees is as follows:

Best Picture

American Fiction, Barbie, The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, Salt burn

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper for Maestro,Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon, Colman Domingo for Rustin, PaulGiamatti for The Holdovers, Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon, Sandra Huller for Anatomy of a Fall, Greta Lee for Past Lives, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Margot Robbie for Barbie, Emma Stone for Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction, Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer, Ryan Gosling for Barbie, Charles Melton for May December, Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer, Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple, America Ferrera for Barbie, Jodie Foster for Nyad, Julianne Moore for May December, Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Fortson for Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.Ariana Greenblatt for Barbie, Calah Lane for Wonka, Milo Machado Graner for Anatomy of a Fall, Dominic Sessa for The Holdovers, Madeleine Yuna Voyles for The Creator

Best Acting Ensemble

Air, Barbie, The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer

Best Director

Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Greta Gerwig for Barbie, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things, Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer, Alexander Payne for The Holdovers, Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Screenplay

Samy Burch for May December, Alex Convery for Air, Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer for Maestro, Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach for Barbie, David Hemingson for The Holdovers, Celine Song for Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

Kelly Fremon Craig for Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.Andrew Haigh for All of Us Strangers, Cord Jefferson for American Fiction, Tony McNamara for Poor Things, Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer, Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Cinematography

Maestro, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things, Saltburn, Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

Saltburn, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie, Poor Things, Asteroid City

Best Editing

Air, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro

Best Costume Design

Barbie, Wonka, The Color Purple, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie, The Color Purple, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Priscilla

Best Visual Effects

The Creator, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy

American Fiction, Barbie, Bottoms, The Holdovers, No Hard Feelings, Poor Things

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron, Nimona, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Wish

Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall, Godzilla Minus One, Perfect Days, Society of the Snow, The Taste of Things, The Zone of Interest

Best Song

"Dance the Night" - Barbie, "I'm Just Ken" - Barbie, "Peaches" - The Super Mario Bros. Movie, "Road to Freedom" - Rustin, "This Wish" - Wish, "What Was I Made For" - Barbie

Best Score

Jerskin Fendrix for Poor Things, Michael Giacchino for Society of the Snow, Ludwig Goransson for Oppenheimer, Daniel Pemberton for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Robbie Robertson for Killers of the Flower Moon, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for Barbie

The winners will be broadcast live on The CW on Sunday, January 14, 2024 with Chelsea Handler returning as host, as per Variety.

