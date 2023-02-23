Breaking News
It's Ram Charan, Jr NTR vs Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt at Critics Choice Super Awards 2023

Updated on: 23 February,2023 09:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The nominees were announced on Critics Choice Awards' site on February 23. The winners will be announced on March 16

Ram Charan and Jr NTR


Woah! SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' shows no sign of slowing down. After bagging a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards, the film has now been nominated in the Critics Choice Super Awards in the Best Action Movie category, along with Top Gun: Maverick and Bullet Train.


Also, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are competing with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in the Best Actor category. The nominees were announced on Critics Choice Awards' site on February 23. The winners will be announced on March 16.



Last month in January, the team RRR bagged an award under the Best Original Song category at Golden Globes Awards 2023.


Meanwhile, Ram Charan recently appeared on the Good Morning America show, where he opened up about RRR's mega success. "It (RRR) is about friendship, great brotherhood, camaraderie, and the relationship between these two characters. And I think it is one of the finest writings of my director Rajamouli, he is known as the Steven Spielberg of India," he said.

On the show, Ram Charan also hinted that Rajamouli is up for directing an international project. The actor said, "Everybody calls him that, and I hope he's going to make his way to the global cinema very soon, with the next film." 

RRR has been receiving massive recognition across the globe. Over the past months, the RRR trio represented the film at various international platforms and also won awards for their work. Musician MM Keeravani also won the Golden Globe for his song 'Naatu Naatu'. The song has connected with audience across the globe and people having been dancing to the tunes even in theatres. 

The film has been nominated under the Best Song category at the Academy Awards. The awards will be announced on March 13.

