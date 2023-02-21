Breaking News
Off to the Oscars, actor Ram Charan spotted barefoot at airport

Updated on: 21 February,2023 08:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Actor Ram Charan, who jetted off to the US for Oscars from Hyderabad on Tuesday, was the cynosure of all eyes at the airport for a different reason

Actor Ram Charan, who jetted off to the US for Oscars from Hyderabad on Tuesday, was the cynosure of all eyes at the airport for a different reason. Instead of the usual stylized gladrags that stars are clicked in at airports, the actor was seen walking barefoot dressed in a black kurta-pajama. The Tollywood star is known for his devout nature and piety. He regularly observes the rituals associated with the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. Devotees who embark on this pilgrimage are supposed to follow a pure and simple code of conduct, which includes walking barefoot and wearing black clothes.


Earlier too, at the time of the release of his film 'RRR', Ram Charan had been seen going about barefoot and dressed in black at various promotional events. Twitterati couldn't help praising Ram Charan for his humility and piety even when jetting off to foreign lands.


The Rajamouli-helmed 'RRR' is eyeing an award in the best song category at the Oscars next month for the track 'Naatu Naatu' which features Ram Charan and his co-lead star NTR Jr.

