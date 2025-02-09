Ariana Grande's loss in the Best Supporting Actress category at the Critics Choice Awards 2025 sparked disappointment among her fans
The 30th Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles on early Saturday morning. This year's event had some unexpected wins, leaving audiences both thrilled and surprised.
While Demi Moore winning Best Actress for The Substance and Zoe Saldana taking home Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Perez were widely predicted, Ariana Grande's loss in the Best Supporting Actress category sparked disappointment among her fans.
The Best Picture award went to Anora, while Jon M Chu won Best Director for Wicked. Adrien Brody secured Best Actor for The Brutalist, and Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain.
The Best Animated Feature award went to The Wild Robot, and Emilia Perez was crowned Best Foreign Language Film. In a rare moment, Best Comedy had two winners--A Real Pain and Deadpool & Wolverine.
Check out the complete list of winners:
1. Best Director
Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two
Edward Berger - Conclave
Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez
Jon M. Chu - Wicked (WINNER)
RaMell Ross - Nickel Boys
Sean Baker - Anora
2. Best Picture
A Complete Unknown
Anora (WINNER)
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Brutalist
The Substance
Wicked
3. Best Actress
Angelina Jolie - Maria
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Demi Moore - The Substance (WINNER)
Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
Mikey Madison - Anora
4. Best Actor
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist (WINNER)
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Daniel Craig - Queer
Hugh Grant - Heretic
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
5. Best Supporting Actress
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor - Nickel Boys
Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Margaret Qualley - The Substance
Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez (WINNER)
6. Best Supporting Actor
Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Keiran Culkin - A Real Pain (WINNER)
Yura Borisov - Anora
7. Best Young Actor/Actress
Alisha Weir - Abigail
Alyla Browne - Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Elliott Heffernan - Blitz
Izaac Wang - Didi
Maisy Stella - My Old Ass (WINNER)
Zoe Ziegler - Janet Planet
8. Best Acting Ensemble
Anora
Conclave (WINNER)
Emilia Perez
Saturday Night
Sing Sing
Wicked
9. Best Comedy
A Real Pain (JOINT WINNER)
Deadpool & Wolverine (JOINT WINNER)
Hit Man
My Old Ass
Saturday Night
Thelma
10. Best Foreign Language Film
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Perez (WINNER)Flow
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
11. Best Production Design
Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff - Gladiator II
Craig Latrop - Nosferatu
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia - The Brutalist
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales - Wicked (WINNER)
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau - Dune: Part Two
Suzia Davies - Conclave
12. Best Original Screenplay
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat - The Substance (WINNER)
Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
Justin Kuritzkes - Challengers
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David - September 5
Sean Baker - Anora
13. Best Adapted Screenplay
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts - Dune: Part Two
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley - Sing Sing
Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez
Peter Straughan - Conclave (WINNER)
RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes - Nickel Boys
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox - Wicked
14. Best Animated FeatureFlow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
The Wild Robot (WINNER)Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
15. Best Cinematography
Alice Brooks - Wicked
Greig Fraser - Dune: Part Two
Jarin Blaschke - Nosferatu (WINNER)Jomo Fray - Nickel Boys
Lol Crawley - The Brutalist
Stephane Fontaine - Conclave
16. Best Song
Beautiful That Way - The Last Showgirl - Miley Cyrus
Compress/Repress - Challengers - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
El Mal - Emilia Perez - Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, Camille (WINNER)
Harper and Will Go West - Will & Harper - Kristen Wiig
Kiss the Sky - The Wild Robot - Maren Morris
Mi Camino - Emilia Perez - Selena Gomez
17. Best Editing
David Jancso - The Brutalist
Hansjorg Weissbrich - September 5
Joe Walker - Dune: Part Two
Marco Costa - Challengers (WINNER)
Nick Emerson - Conclave
Sean Baker - Anora
18. Best Visual Effects
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke - Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs - Better Man
Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould - Gladiator II
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk - Wicked
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer - Dune: Part Two (WINNER)
Visual Effects Team - The Substance
19. Best Costume Design
Jacqueline West - Dune: Part Two
Janty Yates, Dave Crossman - Gladiator II
Linda Muir - Nosferatu
Lisy Christyl - Conclave
Massimo Cantini Parrini - Maria
Paul Tazewell - Wicked (WINNER)
20. Best Hair and MakeupChristine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan - Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount - Wicked
Hair and Makeup Team - Dune: Part Two
Hair and Makeup Team - The Substance (WINNER)Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier - A Different Man
Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White - Nosferatu
