The 82nd edition of the Golden Globes was held at the iconic Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. It brought together a dazzling array of stars from both film and television. Hollywood actress Demi Moore, who made waves for her role in the body horror film The Substance won Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category. She was nominated alongside Amy Adams (Nightbitch), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascon (Emilia Perez), Mikey Madison (Anora), and Zendaya (Challengers). Her speech after grabbing the accolade has gone viral.

Demi Moore’s viral acceptance speech at Golden Globes 2025

Demi Moore’s comeback performance in The Substance, about a Hollywood star who resorts to an experimental process to regain her youth, landed the 62-year-old Moore her first Globe. Watch the video below.

Taking to the stage, Demi began her speech by saying, "I'm just in shock right now. I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first thing I've ever won as an actor.” Demi was last nominated by the Globes in 1991 for Ghost. "Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress."

She continued, “I wasn’t allowed to have this, that I could do movies that were successful and made a lot of money but that I wouldn’t be acknowledged and I bought in and I believed that, and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete, maybe I've done what I was supposed to do.”

Demi Moore on doing The Substance

She added, “I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called 'The Substance', and the universe told me that you're not done."

“I'll just leave you with one thing that I think this movie is imparting is in those moments when we don't think we're smart enough or pretty enough or skinny enough or successful enough, or basically just not enough. I had a woman say to me, ‘Just know you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.’ And so today, I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me and for the gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong,” concluded Demi.