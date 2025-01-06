Breaking News
Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light loses to Emilia Perez for Best Non-English film

Updated on: 06 January,2025 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light lost the Golden Globe Award 2025 in the Best Motion Picture Non-English Language category to France's Emilia Perez

Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light loses to Emilia Perez for Best Non-English film

Payal Kapadia, Jacques Audiard Pic/AFP

Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light" lost the Golden Globe Award in the Best Motion Picture Non-English Language category to France's "Emilia Perez".


Kapadia is also nominated in the Best Director category at the awards, telecast in the US on Sunday.


The Best Motion Picture Non-English Language also had nominees in The Girl With the Needle (Poland), I'm Still Here (Brazil), The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany) and the Vermiglio (Italy).


"Emilia Perez", which also won Zoe Saldana a Best Supporting Actress Globe, follows four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. Cartel leader Emilia enlists Rita, an unappreciated lawyer, to help fake her death so that she can finally live authentically as her true self.

Kapadia's film revolves around two Malayali nurses in Mumbai and their friendships. The film created history by becoming the first from India to win the Grand Prix at the Cannes in May last year.

"All We Imagine As Light" is also nominated in multiple categories at the BAFTAs.

The Golden Globe Awards are live in India on Monday on Lionsgate Play.

