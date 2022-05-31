Breaking News
Almost 270 city primary schools unrecognised in Mumbai
53-year-old Raj Bhavan employee dies by suicide at Bandstand
Bombay Parsi Panchayat trustee elections sees four newbies on board
Former Mumbai NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai
Last body recovered from Tara Air plane crash site: Nepal Army
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Cruise’s film becomes highest Memorial Day earner

Cruise’s film becomes highest Memorial Day earner

Updated on: 31 May,2022 08:36 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Top

While it has been 36 years since the original released, both fans and critics say the wait was worthwhile. Some have called this offering superior to the original film

Cruise’s film becomes highest Memorial Day earner

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick


Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick earned a whopping $250 million-plus over its opening weekend, and became the highest earning film over a Memorial Day weekend in the USA. It is also the biggest debut for a Tom Cruise starrer. The film earned $127 million via its domestic collections, and $124 million via international markets. 

Cruise’s previous biggest opening weekend was 2005’s War of the Worlds, which raked in $64 million. The 59-year-old’s second outing as Maverick also emerged as the fourth biggest opening of any film in the COVID-era, behind Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and The Batman.




While it has been 36 years since the original released, both fans and critics say the wait was worthwhile. Some have called this offering superior to the original film. 


Show full article

tom cruise hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK