Cruise’s film becomes highest Memorial Day earner

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick earned a whopping $250 million-plus over its opening weekend, and became the highest earning film over a Memorial Day weekend in the USA. It is also the biggest debut for a Tom Cruise starrer. The film earned $127 million via its domestic collections, and $124 million via international markets.

Cruise’s previous biggest opening weekend was 2005’s War of the Worlds, which raked in $64 million. The 59-year-old’s second outing as Maverick also emerged as the fourth biggest opening of any film in the COVID-era, behind Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and The Batman.

While it has been 36 years since the original released, both fans and critics say the wait was worthwhile. Some have called this offering superior to the original film.

