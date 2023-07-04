Daniel Radcliffe opened up about his first thoughts on parenthood

Daniel Radcliffe in 'The Woman in Black'

Listen to this article Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first son, says he will be 'more selective' in taking up projects x 00:00

Daniel Radcliffe shot to fame by portraying the titular character of Harry Potter in the eponymous franchise. The actor recently embarked on a new chapter in life with he and his longtime partner Erin Darke welcoming their first child in April, 2023.

Speaking to US entertainment outlet, Entertainment Tonight, Radcliffe opened up about the joys of parenthood. He also revealed the sex of the baby for the first time!

ADVERTISEMENT

Radcliffe spoke about his girlfriend, Erin and what it meant to raise a family with her. “It’s great,” he said. “It’s crazy and intense, but he’s wonderful and Erin is amazing ― it’s a real privilege also to have this time with him.”

The actor was quick to take note that he was lucky to be able to spend time with his son. “I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely. So, we’re having a great time.” It seems like being a new father is treating Dan well!