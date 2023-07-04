Breaking News
Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first son, says he will be 'more selective' in taking up projects

Updated on: 04 July,2023 02:37 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
mid-day online correspondent |

Daniel Radcliffe opened up about his first thoughts on parenthood

Daniel Radcliffe shot to fame by portraying the titular character of Harry Potter in the eponymous franchise. The actor recently embarked on a new chapter in life with he and his longtime partner Erin Darke welcoming their first child in April, 2023.


Speaking to US entertainment outlet, Entertainment Tonight, Radcliffe opened up about the joys of parenthood. He also revealed the sex of the baby for the first time!


Radcliffe spoke about his girlfriend, Erin and what it meant to raise a family with her. “It’s great,” he said. “It’s crazy and intense, but he’s wonderful and Erin is amazing ― it’s a real privilege also to have this time with him.”


The actor was quick to take note that he was lucky to be able to spend time with his son. “I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely. So, we’re having a great time.” It seems like being a new father is treating Dan well!

Radcliffe explained how becoming a dad might change the trajectory of his acting career. “I think it certainly will. It hasn’t really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I’m gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year.” He also said that he'll not only be more selective of the work he takes on (which he did hitherto as well), but also decrease the frequency of his work on the whole.
 
Radcliffe and Darke met back in 2012-2013 on the sets of “Kill Your Darlings.”

Around the same time, the former child star has also expressed his wish about becoming a father in the future in an interview with Time Out magazine.

“I definitely want to have kids,” he said during the 2013 chat. “I’ve grown up around lots of people who were having kids when I knew them, because a lot of them were a lot older than me. And I saw the wonderful change in them.”

“I see that it gives you a sense of purpose that up till now I only really get from work,” he continued at the time. “I want that.”

Daniel Radcliffe gained his cult-like following with the Harry Potter series but has since continued to receive critical acclaim for his work. He has starred in films like The Lost City, The Woman in Black and Swiss Army Man.

