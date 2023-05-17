Dave Bautista to star in action comedy 'The Killer's Game'

Dave Bautista to star in Lionsgate's upcoming action comedy, 'The Killer's Game'

Hollywood star Dave Bautista will headline The Killer’s Game, an upcoming action comedy from Lionsgate.

According to Deadline, the studio has acquired the worldwide rights to the project, which will be helmed by Day Shift director JJ Perry.

Based on author Jay Bonansinga’s novel of the same title, 'The Killer’s Game' follows veteran assassin Joe Flood (Bautista), who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorises a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow.

After ordering the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him.

Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg wrote the film, with James Coyne handling recent rewrites. The project will be produced by Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar, Steve Richards for Endurance Media and Kia Jam.

Bautista most recently reprised his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) role of Drax in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3,' the final installment in the film series.

