Cannes 2023: Harrison Ford to receive an honorary Palm d'Or, a tribute to Indiana Jones' legacy

Pic/ L- Poster for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'; R- AFP

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 will be headlined by some of the most exciting premieres tomorrow including Martin Scorses's Osage Nation 1920s epic 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert De Niro along with James Mangold's 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' starring Harrison Ford in his final performance as Indiana Jones.

At the festival, Harrison Ford and Michael Douglas will be honored with the prestigious Palme d'Ors as a tribute to Ford and the legacy behind the iconic character. Director James Mangold Appreciated the French culture of embracing the classics, helming Cannes as a wonderful platform he said “These are things where you’re taking your guidance from the classics, that’s something that’s really appreciated by the French about American cinema. In many ways, they revere the old pictures more than even the audience in the United States do. That makes it a really wonderful platform.”

Additionally, out of 21 films competing for Palme D'or, seven are directed by women, the highest in eight decades of Cannes. The festival will be concluded with Pixar's animated film Elemental which is set to release in theatres in June.

Meanwhile, many Indian faces are going to be making their presence felt at the Cannes Film festival this year. Anushka Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari will be making their highly anticipated debut at Cannes this year. So will Indian content creator Dolly Singh, and former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar. Here are all the details you need to know about their appearance.

Anushka Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari

Anushka Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari will be making their debut at Cannes representing the Indian Film Industry and L'Oreal Paris. The actresses are not only known for their versatility and talent in showbiz, but also for their advocacy on inclusivity and representation. They will further spread the message and encourage millions of people to value and accept their individuality. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, L'Oreal Paris global spokesperson, has been gracing Cannes Film Festival for over 20 years. She was the first Indian female actor to be a Cannes jury member and has since become synonymous with this prestigious festival.

Manushi Chhillar

Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her debut on the red carpet of the prestigious festival. Manushi won the Miss World 2017 pageant. She represented her state of Haryana at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant, which she won, and went on to become the sixth representative from India to be crowned Miss World. Manushi made her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' Samrat Prithviraj.

Dolly Singh

Social media influencer and content creator Dolly Singh is set to make Cannes Film Festival debut. She says she has finally ticked an important milestone off her bucket list. She will be headed to the French Riviera later this month where she will be walking the red carpet and attending the official movie screenings at the iconic Grand Lumiere Theatre. Her four-day itinerary will also include her cultural explorations where she will sample exquisite culinary experiences at Chez Albane, La Mome Plage, Silencio Club, Fred l'ecailler and Majestic Le Paradisio.