Deadpool 3: Pics of Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine go viral

Updated on: 11 July,2023 08:19 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of him and Hugh Jackman on the sets of Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds. Pic/AFP

Deadpool 3: Pics of Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine go viral
Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on Monday unveiled the first look from their upcoming action film 'Deadpool 3'. Taking to Instagram, Reynolds shared a picture on his stories which he captioned, "Don't blink." In the picture, Reynolds could be seen dressed up as his character Deadpool, whereas Hugh is seen as Wolverine.


Shortly after Ryan shared picture with Hugh Jackman, pictures of the duo engaging in a fight scene on the sets of the film emerged. In the pictures, Ryan and Hugh as Deadpool and Wolverine are seen in combat in the snow. In one of the picture, the 20th Century Fox logo can also be seen fallen on the ground. 


Take a look at the viral pictures: 


According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, 'Deadpool 3' is currently in production. The film is being helmed by Shawn Levy, who last directed Reynolds in 'Free Guy' and the Netflix tentpole 'The Adam Project.' Not much is known about the film's plot, but it clearly involves the multiverse as Deadpool joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time after a string of solo movies produced under Fox.

Returning actors Morena Baccarin and Brianna Hildebrand, as well as newcomers Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen, will appear alongside Jackman and Reynolds in 'Deadpool 3.' Actor Jennifer Garner will be seen reprising her role of Elektra in the film.

'Deadpool 3' is all set to hit the theatres on May 3, 2024. The 'Deadpool' films have been great commercial successes, and they are the highest-earning 'X-Men' titles of all time, grossing more than $780 million at the global box office.

(With inputs from ANI)

