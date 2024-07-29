'Deadpool & Wolverine' has taken the box office by storm with a staggering Rs. 3650 crores in its opening weekend, making it the number 1 opening film of 2024

Deadpool and Wolverine roar Box office

Listen to this article Deadpool and Wolverine roars at the box office: Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman's film becomes highest opening of 2024 x 00:00

Deadpool and Wolverine is roaring at the box office. The film has been doing wonders and achieving numbers we couldn't imagine. The audiences have spoken! Fans across the world have assembled to celebrate 'Deadpool & Wolverine' in theatres, as the film has taken the box office by storm with a staggering Rs. 3650 crores in its opening weekend, making it the number one opening film of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, in India, the Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman's film has collected a whopping Rs. 83.28 crores in its first weekend, crossing the lifetime collections of both 'Deadpool 1' (Rs. 40.79 crores GBOC) and 'Deadpool 2' (Rs. 69.94 crores GBOC) in India, promising an unstoppable heroic run in the upcoming days.

The movie has received critical acclaim and love from die-hard fans of the Marvel Universe. Many took to social media to share their thoughts about the film. One wrote, “I had a blast with #DeadpoolAndWolverine. It was the most Marvel-y MCU movie since 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. I literally screamed for joy at one scene. I dunno about saving the MCU, but from the action to the comedy to the unexpected drama, this is easily a must-watch.” Another wrote, “The movie is absolutely perfect, a masterfully crafted, action-packed spectacle that exceeds all expectations. A return to form for Marvel, filled with surprises. The casting and performances are exceptional.”

With a dhamakedaar jodi running the show, outstanding cameos, comedy, action, and more, this action-packed entertainer is the top choice for moviegoers, bringing glory back to theatres! Marvel Studios' 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is in cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

In 'Deadpool & Wolverine', Reynolds and Jackman revisit their iconic Marvel personas, embarking on an adventure across time and space to combat a shared adversary. Their collaboration dates back to 2009 when they first appeared together in 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine', marking the beginning of a cinematic partnership that has since garnered widespread acclaim and fan adoration.

In an interview obtained by Deadline, Levy emphasized the presence of "a lot of characters" and hinted at how these cameos will be seamlessly integrated into the narrative. "We didn’t want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie. But they are peppered in throughout. There are a lot of characters," Levy revealed. Among the most persistent rumors is the possible cameo of Taylor Swift.

Additional cast members include Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, adding to the star-studded lineup of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.