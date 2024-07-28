Marvel Cinematic Universe president gave the shock of the night by sharing that it would be Doctor Doom, aka Victor Von Doom, who will take charge as the villain

In Pic: Robert Downey Jr.

Just like that, Sunday has been made because it's Kevin Feige who chose to make everyone's weekend the happiest one with the biggest announcement of the night. The announcement came with Avengers 5 and the Russo Brothers returning to the throne in all their glory. But this was not the big bomb because the Marvel Cinematic Universe president gave the shock of the night by sharing that it would be Doctor Doom, aka Victor Von Doom, who will take charge as the villain.

Who Will Play Doctor Doom

Get a chair, take a deep breath, and be ready for the big news. It will be Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. who returns, but as Doctor Doom. Yes, you read it right. It is none other than Robert Downey Jr. who has been cast as the villainous Victor Von Doom. The film that was earlier titled 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' is now retitled 'Avengers: Doomsday', which makes it clear that Doctor Doom will be the new big villain of the MCU.

About the Event

During the San Diego Comic-Con 2024, the new title for Avengers 5, 'Avengers: Doomsday', was unveiled. Then we saw the Russo Brothers walking up on the stage and taking on the work they do best; they took on the director's chair for both upcoming Avengers movies. What came next was your big surprise: a man dressed as Doctor Doom came to the center of the stage, took off his mask, and voila—it was him, Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. has also now posted about this big move and shared, "New mask, same task."

As soon as he made this post, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, "ROBERTO, YOU'VE MADE ME SCREAM ALL OVER MY HOUSE. THE KING HAS RETURNED. THANKS, MARVEL." "Being hero or villain, I love you in all the Universes," wrote another. A third fan commented, "Now we will change from red to green, Daddy is back!"

The Iron Man star, who bid farewell to Tony Stark in 'Avengers: Endgame', was always a topic of discussion among MCU fans. Though Kevin Feige hinted at the possibility of his return, who expected that it would be this big? Now, as RDJ takes on the villain's seat, it will be interesting to see how the team will introduce him, given his iconic role as Iron Man in the MCU. To note, as per the new calendar, the film is set to release in May 2027.