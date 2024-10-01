Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool and Wolverine is now gearing up for its OTT release after its successful run in theatres, read more about it here!

Deadpool and Wolverine

The Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine caused a lot of buzz when it hit theaters in India on July 26, 2024. Fans in India and across the globe were really excited about it, and the film did well at the box office. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the movie is now gearing up for its OTT release after its successful run in theatres.

Deadpool and Wolverine OTT release and streaming platform revealed

Starting today, October 1, Deadpool & Wolverine is available for streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar, just like the other MCU movies. While this hasn't been officially confirmed by the platform yet, reports suggest it will be available there. For fans outside India, the movie can be streamed through premium video on demand (PVOD) on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and VUDU.

Excerpt from Mid-Day's review of Deadpool & Wolverine

This spoof was born when Disney gobbled up 20th Century Fox in 2019. It’s ironic that a legendary studio had to go under for this monstrosity to take birth. That fact is also represented in the film. We see the first Deadpool-Wolverine fight happen around a giant stone-carved version of the 20th Century Fox logo. This film is basically a homage( or is it a memorial?) to all the projects that got dismantled in the merger.

We know for sure from several events in the film and from what they themselves have publicly acknowledged, that best buddies Reynolds and Jackman were only too eager for this tie-up to happen. The adamantium-clawed mutant teams up with the Mouthy Merc in this spoofy sendoff of all things Marvel. And that’s the premise if you ask me. Of course, the writers will claim otherwise. This is a 2-hour plus parody that plays around with MCU canons while Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman do what they damn well please. The self-aware, irreverent, at times subversive spoofing takes the cake here. “Fox killed him, Disney brought him back. And They’re gonna make him do this till he’s ninety,” Wade says about Logan. For the fans who felt deprived after Logan’s death in the last X men movie - this is a second coming they did not expect.

This is the third collaboration between director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds and the zing continues at full blast. Ryan Reynolds has lead screenplay credit here so his talent for quip-happy zingers and winking meta gags runs unchecked throughout the film. The in-jokes are meant to radiate an atomic blast.