Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Deadpool Wolverine Stray Kids to Avril Lavigne complete list of songs used in the MCU film

Deadpool & Wolverine: Stray Kids to Avril Lavigne, complete list of songs used in the MCU film

Updated on: 25 July,2024 08:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The music of Deadpool & Wolverine was scored by Rob Simonsen, whose previous credits include 500 Days Of Summer, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and The Whale

Deadpool and Wolverine

Listen to this article
00:00

The team of Deadpool & Wolverine took the music for their film very seriously. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the film has been directed by Shawn Levy. The film's score is by Rob Simonsen, whose previous credits include 500 Days Of Summer, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and The Whale. The makers have used several popular songs by famous artists in the film with due credit and permission. 


In fact, for the use of the song 'Like a Prayer', Levy and Reynolds personally visited Madonna to get her permission. In an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, Reynolds said, "Also, let's preface it with the fact that they don't license, that Madonna doesn't just license the song, particularly that song. It was a big deal to ask for it, and certainly a bigger deal to use it. We went over and met with her and sort of showed her how it was being used, where, and why".



The makers have strategically used songs of musicians like Stray Kids, NSYNC, Avril Lavigne among others. Take a look at the complete list of songs: 


‘Only You (And You Alone)’ – The Platters

‘Bye Bye Bye’ – NSYNC

‘Angel Of The Morning’ – Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts

‘SLASH’ – Stray Kids

‘Glamorous’ – Fergie

‘Iris’ – Goo Goo Dolls

‘The Power Of Love’ – Huey Lewis & The News

‘I’m A Ramblin’ Man’ – Waylon Jennings

‘You Belong To Me’ – Patsy Cline feat. The Jordanaires

‘The Lady In Red’ – Chris de Burgh

‘I’m With You’ – Avril Lavigne

‘The Greatest Show’ – Zac Efron, Zendaya, Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble

‘You’re The One That I Want’ – Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ – Jimmy Durante

‘Make Me Lose Control’ – Eric Carmen

‘You’re All I Need To Get By’ – Aretha Franklin

‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’ – Green Day

‘LFG’ – Rob Simonsen

Other cast members of the film include Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Paradox, while Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, and Karan Soni reprise their roles from previous Deadpool outings. Deadpool & Wolverine marks the return of Hugh Jackman as Logan aka The Wolverine.  The film also has many interesting cameos

The film will be released worldwide in theatres on July 26, 2024. 

