Shawn Levy's superhero movie premiered in New York City on Monday. Right after the premiere, critics and guests began sharing their initial reactions

Shawn Levy's superhero movie premiered in New York City on Monday. Right after the premiere, critics and guests began sharing their initial reactions on social media. The film features Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

I’ve seen #DeadpoolAndWolverine!



As someone who didn’t love the first 2, the 3rd film is the MOST entertaining of the bunch!



Cameos are fun, action is choreographed well and even some of the humor worked.



Not everything was effective, but I’ll save that for my review tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/bTo7hm8L9T — Reel James (@itsreeljames) July 23, 2024

Reading nothing but good reviews from Deadpool & Wolverine, we won! MARVEL IS SO BACK! #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/rEXqhsUZ4C — Zero (@zerowontmiss) July 23, 2024

Every few years we hear the most recent MCU movie can be considered one of the greatest comic book movies of all time. I’m happy nothing has changed with #DeadpoolAndWolverine reviews/reactions!



This is a casual W for Marvel Studios. THAT’S TOO EASY🔥pic.twitter.com/FK3jBCSw1V — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) July 23, 2024

I had a full blast with #DeadpoolAndWolverine. It was the most Marvely MCU movie since Spider-Man No Way Home. I literally screamed for joy at one scene. 😅 I dunno about saving the MCU but from the action to the comedy to unexpected drama, this is easily a must watch. 👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/6KGPADGE22 — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette (@EmansReviews) July 23, 2024

#DeadpoolandWolverine REVIEW:

Marvel GAMECHANGER! EPIC return. Their chemistry delivers the GREATEST bromance/buddy cop dynamic in film history. Stunning action & hugh loads of gooey fun. Not just another sequel, it’s the BEST MCU movie ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next. pic.twitter.com/kg59PIcjSb — Atom (@theatomreview) July 23, 2024

#DeadpoolandWolverine#Review



The movie is absolutely perfect, a masterfully crafted, action-packed spectacle that exceeds all expectations. A return to form for Marvel, filled with surprises. The casting and performances are exceptional, delivering a truly mind-blowing pic.twitter.com/NAbt9XaRfY — Light (@maximalistrant) July 23, 2024

Reading those first reviews for #DeadpoolAndWolverine and I'm so excited, we're so back baby, I'm glad that this movie works and that we can feel the hype for an MCU project again.

Can't wait to watch it. pic.twitter.com/wkJ2QD6zkj — Karen (@BlackWidow_221B) July 23, 2024

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE is so, so stupid but is fun and has a cute message.



I’m not sure it completely saves the MCU from the skid that they even acknowledge, but Hugh Jackman innocent. #DeadpoolAndWolverine #DeadpoolandWolverine #review 4/5 pic.twitter.com/QRRqMqWlC5 — jegan (@Jeganram7) July 23, 2024

The 'Deadpool' films have been great commercial successes, and they are the highest-earning 'X-Men' titles of all time, grossing more than USD 780 million at the global Box Office.

(With inputs from ANI)