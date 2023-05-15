Dedicated to daughters

Between the three of them, the Jonas Brothers have five daughters: Kevin, 35, and wife Danielle Jonas, 36, are parents to Alena, nine, and Valentina, six; Joe, 33, and wife Sophie Turner, 27, are parents to Willa, two, and a 10-month-old baby

The Jonas Brothers’s new musical offering, titled The Album, is finally here. It features a touching song, Little bird, that pays tribute to their daughters.

Appearing on a podcast, the three unanimously declared the song is the one they couldn’t live without. Calling it their “most personal song,” Nick, 30, said, “It’s about fatherhood, and we’re all girl dads. So we’re speaking about the most important thing in our whole world, which is being parents. And it’s the first time we’ve ever done that in our music, so it’s pretty exciting to have people hear it soon.”

Between the three of them, the Jonas Brothers have five daughters: Kevin, 35, and wife Danielle Jonas, 36, are parents to Alena, nine, and Valentina, six; Joe, 33, and wife Sophie Turner, 27, are parents to Willa, two, and a 10-month-old baby. Nick, the youngest of the trio, shares daughter Malti Marie, 16 months, with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. He added, “We all come from somewhere, and we have a story to tell, and so while it’s kind of our story, I think it’s also universal and opens itself up to be something that parents and kids of all kinds will relate to and connect with.”

