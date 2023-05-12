Breaking News
Maharashtra political row: Sena factions promise more action
IIT-Bombay student suicide case: ‘SIT is ignoring caste discrimination’
Mumbai: Year on, fire brigade still looking for suitable drone
Maharashtra political row: Verdict brings a lot more to the Shinde-BJP table
Mumbai: All Aaditya’s allegations are ‘baseless’, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she would sacrifice her career for daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she would sacrifice her career for daughter Malti

Updated on: 12 May,2023 08:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Priyanka Chopra revealed that her parents relocated from Bareilly to Mumbai solely for her benefit and expressed her willingness to do the same for her and Nick Jonas' child, Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she would sacrifice her career for daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her daughter Malti Marie

Listen to this article
Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she would sacrifice her career for daughter Malti
x
00:00

At the age of 17, Priyanka Chopra Jonas won the title of Miss India 2000, Priyanka's parents, both Indian Army physicians who had recently established a hospital in the Uttar Pradesh town of Bareilly, abandoned their thriving private practice to relocate to Mumbai because her career had taken off, the decision which Priyanka took for granted at the time, until she became a mother, as per the actor.


The mother of the performer was in her 40s, which is the same age as Priyanka at present, when she prioritized her daughter's profession over her own. Priyanka mentioned in a recent interview that she would readily surrender her career and relocate to a different country if required for her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Malti was born to Priyanka and her singer spouse Nick Jonas in January of last year.



Speaking about her parents' decision to move cities just for her, Priyanka told Femina, "At that time, I took it all completely for granted. I was like, of course it’s your parents’ job to do that. My career matters. And I didn’t even think about it until I was writing my book. And then it dawned on me like now I’m in my 40s. And that, if I were asked to give up my career and just move countries, I would do it without question for my daughter."


Priyanka stated that her parents made a significant sacrifice for her and expressed the importance of raising sons with respect for women and equal opportunities. She acknowledged that some families face societal pressures and may not encourage their daughters to pursue their aspirations. Thus, she emphasized the need to initiate a discussion on parenting and advocating for equal opportunities for women in leadership positions, which she believes will bring about a positive change.

In 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot and they currently reside in Los Angeles along with their daughter Malti Marie, who is one year old. During an interview with ABC's The View, Priyanka revealed that when she's not around, her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas assist with looking after Malti.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'. 

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares perfect morning pic with daughter Malti Marie; check out

priyanka chopra Nick Jonas Malti Marie Chopra Jonas bollywood Hollywood Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK