Priyanka Chopra Jonas relishes quality family time with Nick Jonas, shares an adorable picture

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is experiencing success in her personal and professional pursuits. Recently, her latest web series, Citadel, began streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has garnered positive feedback from viewers and critics. Likewise, her recent theatrical release, the romantic drama ‘Love Again’ featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan in the lead

PeeCee, has been well-received by audiences. The accomplished star is presently taking a break from her work agreements to spend quality time with her hubby, Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to her official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her family time, with her fans and followers. She captioned, "What dreams are made of …. #MM #familytime @mamadjonas”

In the lovely picture which is clicked by the actress's mother-in-law Denise Jonas, she is seen walking hand-in-hand with hubby Nick Jonas.

Priyanka is pictured wearing a casual off-white shirt and blue denim shorts, along with white printed sneakers, while Nick is wearing a matching grey t-shirt and trousers, which he paired with white sneakers to complete his ensemble.

Also yesterday she posted a cute and adorable picture of Malti, captioning it "Perfect Mornings.." in her Instagram story.

In the picture shared by PeeCee, her baby Malti is sitting on the bed, looking away, wearing a lovely light blue floral nightgown, appearing to be in a playful state of mind. The window offers a stunning view of the city.

Very recently, Priyanka, Nick Jonas, and Sam Heughan attended 'Love Again' premiere in New York, US.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to appear in the action film 'Heads of State', produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard for Safran Company and directed by Ilya Naishuller. Co-starring alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, shooting for the film is set to begin soon.

Additionally, she will join forces with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the forthcoming road movie 'Jee Le Zaraa', directed by Farhan Akhtar.

